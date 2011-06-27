Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

2002 Mercedes SLK 320 BClark , 08/02/2004 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up. Report Abuse

MB SLK great Car Bobby , 08/18/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.

SLK32 AMG darren , 09/28/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's addictive to drive, and the power is awesome. Concerns about acceleration are never an issue. The interior looks a little old, and not all that expensive. The CD changer (which is an option) skips if you hit a pothole and the ride translates uneven road surfaces. But this is a sports car, so you should expect that. The car feels well built and drives wonderfully. The only thing I dont like about the cars driving dynamics would be the steering. It's a bit clunky, and isn't as precise as it should be. The steering wheel is also a little big, and doesnt tilt. It's a great car, if you want something that can take on a Corvette, and that is understated.

Great car if your not too tall Ed , 12/14/2018 SLK320 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I always loved the SLK but I'm 6'4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value