  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 SLK-Class
5(77%)4(15%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
40 reviews
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,763 - $8,002
Used SLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2002 Mercedes SLK 320

BClark, 08/02/2004
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up.

Report Abuse

MB SLK great Car

Bobby, 08/18/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.

Report Abuse

SLK32 AMG

darren, 09/28/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It's addictive to drive, and the power is awesome. Concerns about acceleration are never an issue. The interior looks a little old, and not all that expensive. The CD changer (which is an option) skips if you hit a pothole and the ride translates uneven road surfaces. But this is a sports car, so you should expect that. The car feels well built and drives wonderfully. The only thing I dont like about the cars driving dynamics would be the steering. It's a bit clunky, and isn't as precise as it should be. The steering wheel is also a little big, and doesnt tilt. It's a great car, if you want something that can take on a Corvette, and that is understated.

Report Abuse

Great car if your not too tall

Ed, 12/14/2018
SLK320 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I always loved the SLK but I’m 6’4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Dream Car for under $60k

Tim Gaither, 04/07/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best car I have ever owned (out of 48). I am a car enthusiast and the last 4 sportcars were 00 Vette, 00 Boxster, 01 S2000, 01 Boxster S. SLK32 has better acceleration than vette, with Boxster handling, and S2000 fun w/tiptronic shift and ESP control. Boxsters were slow, Vette had heavy feel and poor visibility, S2000 loud and clutch slipped. SLK32 0-60 time of 4.6 secs. Cabin is awesome with Bose system and I fit well(6' 3"). Xeon headlights are awesome. Ride is smooth and silky. Visibility best for convertable-due to wide rear window and small roof pillars. Car exceeded all expectations

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles