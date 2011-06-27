Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews
2002 Mercedes SLK 320
Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up.
MB SLK great Car
I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.
SLK32 AMG
I love this car. It's addictive to drive, and the power is awesome. Concerns about acceleration are never an issue. The interior looks a little old, and not all that expensive. The CD changer (which is an option) skips if you hit a pothole and the ride translates uneven road surfaces. But this is a sports car, so you should expect that. The car feels well built and drives wonderfully. The only thing I dont like about the cars driving dynamics would be the steering. It's a bit clunky, and isn't as precise as it should be. The steering wheel is also a little big, and doesnt tilt. It's a great car, if you want something that can take on a Corvette, and that is understated.
Great car if your not too tall
I always loved the SLK but I’m 6’4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride.
Dream Car for under $60k
Best car I have ever owned (out of 48). I am a car enthusiast and the last 4 sportcars were 00 Vette, 00 Boxster, 01 S2000, 01 Boxster S. SLK32 has better acceleration than vette, with Boxster handling, and S2000 fun w/tiptronic shift and ESP control. Boxsters were slow, Vette had heavy feel and poor visibility, S2000 loud and clutch slipped. SLK32 0-60 time of 4.6 secs. Cabin is awesome with Bose system and I fit well(6' 3"). Xeon headlights are awesome. Ride is smooth and silky. Visibility best for convertable-due to wide rear window and small roof pillars. Car exceeded all expectations
