Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(76%)4(11%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
98 mercedes slk

suzie, 05/02/2009
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Have never had any mechanical issues. Drove it in east coast city traffic and the mountains in colorado- handled roads great and heated seats with convert top down were a luxury. Bought it because of the retractable roof- the SLK was the first convertible to do this and I never had a problem with it. have owned several other Mercedes from sedans to SUVs and this was definitely the most fun to drive, body style looked great ten years latter, paint held up- silver, but the interior was starting to wear- florida heat may have been a factor- the red paint on the dash and console was starting to melt and peel. So, with regrets I just traded it in. Other than routine maintenance no major repairs.

Fun Drive

polo, 03/01/2002
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This car is a lot of fun to drive...in just about any weather. You get all the advantadges of a convertible with much less hassle than comparable models. Still, the car can ride a little rough now and then, and the road noise is not insignificant.

Great Car

Noel Hill, 05/28/2005
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

The dependability and performance of the car is nothing less than perfect. It looks good and the auto-top is wonderful with no rattles or problems

Fun Fun Fun

bri90s, 08/04/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I got this car for my high school graduation. It is so much fun to drive. It accelerates great especially when in the 4th mode. Mine is bright yellow and it turns heads both when the top is up and down. The power hard top keeps the car cooler and warmer and takes only 30 seconds to come up/down. The sound system is superb and the heated seats are nice. Everything is great about it. It is far better than any other roadster. A must!

Great car

CH, 08/08/2009
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It is a great ride and so much fun to drive. It is powerful enough and wants to go faster than the speed limit will allow me to drive; I feel in complete control of the car. It still drives almost as good as it did 10 years ago. The trunk holds more than you would think. I am short, so it is a great fit. Everything else I drive falls short. I will keep this car for as long as possible. If you want a sports car that is a joy every time you get in it and one that still turns heads, I can highly recommend this one.

