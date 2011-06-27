Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
SLC-Class Convertible
SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,401*
Total Cash Price
$37,243
SLC-Class AMG SLC 43
AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,629*
Total Cash Price
$37,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 SLC-Class Convertible SLC 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$582
|$3,199
|$1,600
|$1,599
|$2,842
|$9,822
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,983
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,147
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,611
|$1,192
|$746
|$270
|$5,822
|Depreciation
|$8,395
|$3,984
|$3,508
|$3,109
|$2,789
|$21,785
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,563
|$13,073
|$10,784
|$10,153
|$10,828
|$61,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$5,356
|Maintenance
|$594
|$3,263
|$1,632
|$1,631
|$2,899
|$10,018
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,023
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,190
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$275
|$5,938
|Depreciation
|$8,563
|$4,064
|$3,578
|$3,171
|$2,845
|$22,221
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,894
|$13,334
|$11,000
|$10,356
|$11,045
|$62,629
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class in Virginia is:not available
