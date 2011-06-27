Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
SL 600
I purchased my 2008 SL 600 new back in 2009; this was my first purchase of a performance luxury car. I just love everything about the car. The engine torque is amazing; when the twin turbochargers spool up the acceleration is scary fast. Cornering is flat and feels very secure. Interior noise is very low and luxurious. The overall build quality is second to none. I have owned the car for six years now and the only expense has been standard maintenance. The car did not have a single warranty repair during the warranty period or any repair required to date. I have owned the car for 8 years now and still no repairs, just standard maintenance. Slightly disappointing resale value, since only 110 units were sold in the US in 2008 you would think the car would hold resale value better.
As good as it gets
While growing up heading into NYC, I would see the Sl 500's and told myself that some day I would own one. Went to get my wife an E 350, and this car was sitting along side it. Having MB handle the depreciation, it was still above my range, but what the heck. Yes, the Corvette and the BMW are faster, but what a way to get there. I don't need to feel every break in the pavement. The transmission is superb and gets out of the way. The engine is silent. The breaks keep it safe (the one thing I miss on my 335i). I don't know what people don't like about the Bose Stereo, and I am an audiophile. If you have the bucks, this is the car.
Kinda like a beast in a little black skirt
When you are riding or driving in this car it is so luxuriously quiet and comfortable it is easy to forget what a beast it really is when you are obey the speed limits and driving along with everyday traffic. It is just is quiet and comfortable and in control at 45 mph a it is at 135mph. If a passenger was blindfolded they would not be able to tell the difference if you were driving at either of those speeds. The ABC option seems to defy the laws of centrifugal force when you whip it around corners at speeds other cars would lurch to the side and throw passengers in your lap, you hardly notice any effect at all. I get better gas mileage than the 21mpg the sticker says it gets on the highway. At a cruise controlled 79 mph, I average a decent 23.5 mpg. This car is more fun to drive, top up or down, than any car I have ever driven before; whether it's just around the corner or 800 mile day trip.
Experienced Mercedes Man
I have owned several Mercedes in the past. I mostly prefer AMG models over the standard ones. This car is just gorgeous. I could have opted for the SL55 amg or the SL65 AMG, but to be honest they were very expensive. This car is not exactly cheap, but it sure is beautiful!
I expect better
If you returned to your car in the hardware store's parking lot to find the center rear stop light lens from the trunk lid laying on the ground, you'd think a vandal tried to pop it to mess with the door lock. Right? Nope, they just fall off, and the Dealer has seen lots like that. Now the little flap wing that comes out from the left front trunk lid edge when the retractable hardtop is put down just droops and messes up the top raising and lowering cycles. You have to press it back into position to get top function.
