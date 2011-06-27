  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1995 SL-Class
Overview
See SL-Class Inventory
See SL-Class Inventory
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V12
Combined MPG181613
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/20 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.5/468.6 mi.319.5/426.0 mi.255.6/340.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.3 gal.21.3 gal.21.3 gal.
Combined MPG181613
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm345 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l5.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower229 hp @ 5600 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.176.0 in.178.0 in.
Curb weight4090 lbs.4165 lbs.4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
See SL-Class InventorySee SL-Class InventorySee SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles