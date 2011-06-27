Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Nice car for an old geezer
G. Peter, 03/13/2020
S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
My S550 convertible's transmission blew up (literally) on the way home from the dealer. With a new tranny, I drove 48000 miles and it is still running. Until recently nothing went wrong. Now the CD player (which I have never used) needed to be replaced and the remote trunk switch on the driver's door fell apart. The car is still under warranty but I have a bad premonition that the thing will get expensive. It is a shame since it is a powerful, comfortable and very impressive car and comparables (Bentley Continental?) cost much more. The depreciation is enormous - I paid 150,000 for it August 2016 and my dealer keeps on offering a current model with a trade in offer for 65,000 dollars.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
MY CAB
DON, 11/20/2016
S550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 8 people found this review helpful
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
