Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

G. Peter , 03/13/2020 S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

My S550 convertible's transmission blew up (literally) on the way home from the dealer. With a new tranny, I drove 48000 miles and it is still running. Until recently nothing went wrong. Now the CD player (which I have never used) needed to be replaced and the remote trunk switch on the driver's door fell apart. The car is still under warranty but I have a bad premonition that the thing will get expensive. It is a shame since it is a powerful, comfortable and very impressive car and comparables (Bentley Continental?) cost much more. The depreciation is enormous - I paid 150,000 for it August 2016 and my dealer keeps on offering a current model with a trade in offer for 65,000 dollars.