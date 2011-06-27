Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

allanmwhag , 09/23/2015 S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

This is the best car that I have ever owned. Beautiful exterior and interior. The car can drive itself, but I much prefer to have fun driving it myself. The handling is outstanding. Talk about the quiet inside. The only complaint that I have is the voice recognition. I have to repeat myself several times, but it may be me. Recently stopped by state trooper (not speeding) but for not displaying front license plate. I could not ruin the front grill with the plate. The car is a "head turner" and I get a lot of "thumbs-up" on the road. The only problem that I've had with this car was a software issue with the back up camera. Eventually the dealership worked out the problem and everything is okay now. Having driven it now for 6 months is a truly magnificent automobile. Still love the car! At times the voice recognition drives me crazy! I do not think that it is user friendly. I am very disappointed with the tires on this vehicle. They are extended Mobility tires or run-flats. I actually hate these tires and do not know why Mercedes puts them on the car. These are Goodyear tires on a 20 inch rim. I cannot wait to get rid of these tires and replace them with Michelin. I have already replaced the two front tires. One at 18,000 miles and the other at 20. There was still good tread on both of them. The first had a tear in the sidewall and the second one was a blowout. The car is in excellent riding car but I am sure that these tires detract from the ride. No more run-flat tires for me. The side walls are too stiff and thus do detract from what could be an excellent ride. I still love the car. There is still an occasional fight with the voice recognition on the command system.