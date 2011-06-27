  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

What A Vehicle5

allanmwhag, 09/23/2015
S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
This is the best car that I have ever owned. Beautiful exterior and interior. The car can drive itself, but I much prefer to have fun driving it myself. The handling is outstanding. Talk about the quiet inside. The only complaint that I have is the voice recognition. I have to repeat myself several times, but it may be me. Recently stopped by state trooper (not speeding) but for not displaying front license plate. I could not ruin the front grill with the plate. The car is a "head turner" and I get a lot of "thumbs-up" on the road. The only problem that I've had with this car was a software issue with the back up camera. Eventually the dealership worked out the problem and everything is okay now. Having driven it now for 6 months is a truly magnificent automobile. Still love the car! At times the voice recognition drives me crazy! I do not think that it is user friendly. I am very disappointed with the tires on this vehicle. They are extended Mobility tires or run-flats. I actually hate these tires and do not know why Mercedes puts them on the car. These are Goodyear tires on a 20 inch rim. I cannot wait to get rid of these tires and replace them with Michelin. I have already replaced the two front tires. One at 18,000 miles and the other at 20. There was still good tread on both of them. The first had a tear in the sidewall and the second one was a blowout. The car is in excellent riding car but I am sure that these tires detract from the ride. No more run-flat tires for me. The side walls are too stiff and thus do detract from what could be an excellent ride. I still love the car. There is still an occasional fight with the voice recognition on the command system.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best new car purchase I've ever made!

Gary Neill, 08/19/2015
S550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
I just purchased the 2015 S550 Coupe, and I must say that it is a pleasure to drive. Smooth, comfortable, luxurious and sporty. This is the best new car purchase I've ever made.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Maybe a Keeper

Barry, 09/15/2018
S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Rear seats not very functional

Performance
jays bullett

Jay Combs, 09/22/2016
S550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
