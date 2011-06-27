Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
What A Vehicle5
This is the best car that I have ever owned. Beautiful exterior and interior. The car can drive itself, but I much prefer to have fun driving it myself. The handling is outstanding. Talk about the quiet inside. The only complaint that I have is the voice recognition. I have to repeat myself several times, but it may be me. Recently stopped by state trooper (not speeding) but for not displaying front license plate. I could not ruin the front grill with the plate. The car is a "head turner" and I get a lot of "thumbs-up" on the road. The only problem that I've had with this car was a software issue with the back up camera. Eventually the dealership worked out the problem and everything is okay now. Having driven it now for 6 months is a truly magnificent automobile. Still love the car! At times the voice recognition drives me crazy! I do not think that it is user friendly. I am very disappointed with the tires on this vehicle. They are extended Mobility tires or run-flats. I actually hate these tires and do not know why Mercedes puts them on the car. These are Goodyear tires on a 20 inch rim. I cannot wait to get rid of these tires and replace them with Michelin. I have already replaced the two front tires. One at 18,000 miles and the other at 20. There was still good tread on both of them. The first had a tear in the sidewall and the second one was a blowout. The car is in excellent riding car but I am sure that these tires detract from the ride. No more run-flat tires for me. The side walls are too stiff and thus do detract from what could be an excellent ride. I still love the car. There is still an occasional fight with the voice recognition on the command system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best new car purchase I've ever made!
I just purchased the 2015 S550 Coupe, and I must say that it is a pleasure to drive. Smooth, comfortable, luxurious and sporty. This is the best new car purchase I've ever made.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Maybe a Keeper
Rear seats not very functional
- Performance
jays bullett
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner