Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S-Class Sedan
S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$87,039*
Total Cash Price
$39,087
S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$119,243*
Total Cash Price
$53,549
S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC
S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$88,780*
Total Cash Price
$39,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S-Class Sedan S550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,711
|$1,763
|$1,815
|$8,563
|Maintenance
|$3,921
|$1,720
|$8,492
|$806
|$7,108
|$22,047
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,084
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,268
|Financing
|$2,102
|$1,691
|$1,251
|$783
|$283
|$6,110
|Depreciation
|$9,743
|$5,463
|$4,667
|$3,976
|$3,394
|$27,243
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,229
|$14,523
|$20,314
|$11,737
|$17,236
|$87,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S-Class Sedan S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,415
|$2,487
|$11,731
|Maintenance
|$5,372
|$2,356
|$11,634
|$1,104
|$9,738
|$30,204
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,855
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,107
|Financing
|$2,880
|$2,317
|$1,714
|$1,073
|$388
|$8,371
|Depreciation
|$13,348
|$7,484
|$6,394
|$5,447
|$4,650
|$37,323
|Fuel
|$2,867
|$2,952
|$3,041
|$3,133
|$3,226
|$15,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,824
|$19,897
|$27,830
|$16,080
|$23,613
|$119,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S-Class S63 AMG 4MATIC S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,745
|$1,798
|$1,851
|$8,734
|Maintenance
|$3,999
|$1,754
|$8,662
|$822
|$7,250
|$22,488
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,126
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,313
|Financing
|$2,144
|$1,725
|$1,276
|$799
|$289
|$6,232
|Depreciation
|$9,938
|$5,572
|$4,760
|$4,056
|$3,462
|$27,788
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,694
|$14,813
|$20,720
|$11,972
|$17,581
|$88,780
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Virginia is:not available
Legal
