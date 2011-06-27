  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Big and luxurious!

Josiah, 03/04/2020
S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz S class BLUETEC the ride was quiet, smooth, and it felt like I was on a cloud. The things that I enjoyed were the heated seats and heated steering wheel. The S-Class is a good choice with options such as heated and ventilated back seats (power seats as well). The only thing that I didn't like was the cost of the car and the maintnance for the vehicle. Overall, the Mercedes-Benz S class is the flagship of Mercedes-Benz and a great luxurious ride!

