Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Josiah , 03/04/2020 S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

When I was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz S class BLUETEC the ride was quiet, smooth, and it felt like I was on a cloud. The things that I enjoyed were the heated seats and heated steering wheel. The S-Class is a good choice with options such as heated and ventilated back seats (power seats as well). The only thing that I didn't like was the cost of the car and the maintnance for the vehicle. Overall, the Mercedes-Benz S class is the flagship of Mercedes-Benz and a great luxurious ride!