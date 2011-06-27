Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car - real value as a CPO Len , 01/28/2017 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought the 2010 S550 4-matic with every option as a lease return CPO at almost 1/2 the original purchase price at two years old and with 20K miles on the ode. Bought an extra 2 year warranty and have only had to use it once for the drivers wheel sensor. Dealership replaced all the wheel sensors just to make sure. Oil, brakes, windshield wipers, air filters and one set of tires is all I've put into this car with over 60K miles of almost daily use. Tires made a huge difference - bought Conti DWS and that made this car perfect in all weather and super quiet, including managing a foot of snow on the road. I've had no issues with transmission or engine - starts off the line fast in sport mode, rides smooth in comfort, shifts great with no hesitation between gears. I've owned over fifty cars (all types) and this car is one of the best. I'm 6'6" and the drivers seat fits perfect - If I want, I can put the seat back far enough so I can't reach the pedals. Massage, heated/cooled and fine leather seats are perfect for long trips. Oil changes at the dealer (MB-PDX) with a free loaner (due to the car being S-Class) has been great. 60K highway / freeway miles has averaged 20 mpg (per the panel). Finally, I can sell / trade the car for about 1/2 of what I paid which isn't too bad for driving this level of comfort. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MY 2011 550 S CLASS 4 MATIC bokewo , 03/03/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I JUST BOUGHT MY 2001 S CLASS AND IT IS WITHOUT A DOUBT THE BEST CAR i HAVE EVER OWNED. i HAVE HAD MANY BMW"S AND 2 AUDI'S. i LOVE THIS SO MUCH MORE. iT IS IN A CLASS BY ITSELF. i DID LOOK AT Thre new audi 8. It has this big grill which some like and some hate. From the drivers door back it is boring. From the back is it a 4,6,or 8. Who knows. The s class is just that, class.You must drive it to realize what it can do. I have the P2 package which has the most comfortable seats ever. The sides of the seats inflate as you go around a turn to keep you in your seat. I have the 20 inch amg wheels and the new magnatite black color. It stands out so much and has a young look. Nit your dads s class. Report Abuse

Living room comfort Brian , 02/17/2018 S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Drives like a dream. As we travel through the rough roads in daily Seattle traffic I’m reminded of being in the comfort of my living room with the quiet that allows my wife and I to have a normal conversation without the road noise from surrounding traffic to interfere. I’m amazed that we have recognized 20-21mpg in mixed mode driving. I will admit that the mpg decreases with increased use of the gas pedal. The transmission functions flawlessly and allows either paddle shifts or automatic shifting. In sports mode it hold gears to redline before shift application. While the technology is prevalent throughout once understood the infotainment system provides a rewarding results and the suspension & engine responses are intuitive and rewarding. My only complaint or challenge is with its length as parking in the garage proves to be tight and it’s a three car garage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Nicely Designed Ride requires constant attention D. Monroe , 06/14/2019 S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this Car in 2018 with 40k miles on it , it was a one owner vehicle in meticulous shape. In the 6 months I've owned the car I've had to change both front air struts(4800.00 at MB ) both control Arms and The motor mounts and transmission mounts also need to be replaced. The car is beautifully designed , but lacks a little bit in iron clad reliability compared to say the Lexus LS460. Beautiful and fun car to drive that turns heads, but be prepared to give this car constant maintenance attention as it tends to be really finicky particularly with the suspension. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse