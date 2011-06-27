Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Tommy , 01/21/2018 S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

OK, here are my thoughts on my recently purchased Mercedes S-63 AMG. I raced professionally for over 20 years and have owned more street cars in my lifetime than most large families combined will ever own. I have owned multiple Bimmers, Porsches, Audis, Lincolns and Caddies, along with a few Saabs, Range Rovers and the usual high performance American iron that all "car guys" growing up in the 60's and 70's typically wished for. Through the years I have been a die hard Mercedes customer and as of this writing I have owned the following Mercedes Benz models: 1. three Mercedes SL roadsters including a V-12 SL-600, three early Mercedes 190 Class sedans, including one 2.6 litre sedan, a 1976 280 SE, painted in "Denver Bronco Orange" and that I acquired from Denver Bronco Billy Van Huesen, a Mercedes 300 Turbodiesel that we acquired from my in-laws, a 1980 500 SEL, three wonderful Mercedes 300 E sedans, one E 420 Sedan, one E 320 sedan (that my wife still drives after putting 160,000 trouble free miles on it, two ML 320's, one ML 550 and seven Mercedes S-Class vehicles, including 2 S-430's, 5 S-500's, 1 S-55 AMG, my current daily driver which is an S-550 and my S-63 AMG. I must state that after having driven and owned all of the above Mercedes automobiles, the S-63 AMG stands head and shoulders above the entire Mercedes Benz lineup of vehicles, (sadly I haven't owned an S-65 or an S-600). Please don't get me wrong here, ALL of the Mercedes Benz vehicles that I have owned have been FAR SUPERIOR in quality, design and performance, to every other manufacturer's vehicles that I have owned over my 50 plus years of driving. Notwithstanding, the S-63 is absolutely superior and far beyond comparison performance wise, to ANY other vehicle that I have ever owned or driven, including many of the race cars that I have had the opportunity to drive during my racing years. The S-63 is an absolute joy to drive and is the perfect combination of luxury, feel, handling, raw power, and provides a great general sense of personal security, no matter what your driving experience throws at you. Anyone who fails to give the Mercedes S-63 the absolute highest marks available in all areas of performance and ability, simply doesn't have the motoring knowledge or experience to truly understand what this outstanding vehicle is all about. If dollars are not a factor in your car buying decision, spend your motoring budget wisely and spend those dollars where you will receive the very most "bang for your dollar" and seriously consider the S-63 or S-65 AMG Mercedes. Actually, a well equipped S-550 will set you back about $130,000.00, why spend that kind of money and not go for the best and spend another 10K - 15K for the most thrilling ride of your life? You will truly be glad that you did.