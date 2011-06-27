Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,535
|$58,192
|$61,482
|Clean
|$54,554
|$57,158
|$60,369
|Average
|$52,593
|$55,091
|$58,144
|Rough
|$50,632
|$53,024
|$55,919
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,856
|$78,174
|$81,064
|Clean
|$74,517
|$76,785
|$79,597
|Average
|$71,838
|$74,008
|$76,663
|Rough
|$69,159
|$71,232
|$73,729
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,384
|$76,854
|$79,929
|Clean
|$73,071
|$75,489
|$78,483
|Average
|$70,444
|$72,759
|$75,590
|Rough
|$67,817
|$70,029
|$72,698
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,657
|$56,804
|$59,470
|Clean
|$53,692
|$55,795
|$58,394
|Average
|$51,762
|$53,777
|$56,242
|Rough
|$49,832
|$51,760
|$54,090
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,853
|$61,484
|$64,747
|Clean
|$57,814
|$60,392
|$63,576
|Average
|$55,736
|$58,209
|$61,232
|Rough
|$53,658
|$56,025
|$58,889
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,991
|$63,553
|$66,731
|Clean
|$59,914
|$62,424
|$65,524
|Average
|$57,760
|$60,167
|$63,109
|Rough
|$55,606
|$57,909
|$60,694
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,668
|$69,184
|$72,313
|Clean
|$65,491
|$67,956
|$71,004
|Average
|$63,136
|$65,498
|$68,387
|Rough
|$60,782
|$63,041
|$65,770
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,909
|$63,691
|$67,138
|Clean
|$59,834
|$62,559
|$65,923
|Average
|$57,683
|$60,297
|$63,494
|Rough
|$55,532
|$58,035
|$61,064
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,582
|$64,916
|$67,816
|Clean
|$61,477
|$63,763
|$66,589
|Average
|$59,267
|$61,457
|$64,135
|Rough
|$57,057
|$59,151
|$61,681
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,939
|$70,136
|$72,871
|Clean
|$66,740
|$68,890
|$71,552
|Average
|$64,341
|$66,399
|$68,915
|Rough
|$61,942
|$63,907
|$66,278