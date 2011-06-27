  1. Home
2019 Lincoln Navigator Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,535$58,192$61,482
Clean$54,554$57,158$60,369
Average$52,593$55,091$58,144
Rough$50,632$53,024$55,919
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,856$78,174$81,064
Clean$74,517$76,785$79,597
Average$71,838$74,008$76,663
Rough$69,159$71,232$73,729
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$74,384$76,854$79,929
Clean$73,071$75,489$78,483
Average$70,444$72,759$75,590
Rough$67,817$70,029$72,698
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,657$56,804$59,470
Clean$53,692$55,795$58,394
Average$51,762$53,777$56,242
Rough$49,832$51,760$54,090
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,853$61,484$64,747
Clean$57,814$60,392$63,576
Average$55,736$58,209$61,232
Rough$53,658$56,025$58,889
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,991$63,553$66,731
Clean$59,914$62,424$65,524
Average$57,760$60,167$63,109
Rough$55,606$57,909$60,694
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,668$69,184$72,313
Clean$65,491$67,956$71,004
Average$63,136$65,498$68,387
Rough$60,782$63,041$65,770
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,909$63,691$67,138
Clean$59,834$62,559$65,923
Average$57,683$60,297$63,494
Rough$55,532$58,035$61,064
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,582$64,916$67,816
Clean$61,477$63,763$66,589
Average$59,267$61,457$64,135
Rough$57,057$59,151$61,681
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,939$70,136$72,871
Clean$66,740$68,890$71,552
Average$64,341$66,399$68,915
Rough$61,942$63,907$66,278
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Lincoln Navigator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $65,491 for one in "Clean" condition and about $67,956 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
