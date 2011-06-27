Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car but expensive to repair Rich , 01/23/2017 S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 S430 2 years ago when it had 126,000 miles on it. It is by far the most comfortable car I've ever owned and I've owned several. Great reliable engine, sufficient power. good in snow (I live in northern climate). The Nav did not work when I got it, but that's ok what with iPhone and google maps. Radio sound quality is average. The only drawback is that the repairs are expensive. If you keep that in mind, you will love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

High Cost of Maintenance - Great Car! Krista , 04/19/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first Benz and I really like the car. My fiance bought a 2004 C Class the same day and has not had as good an experience as I. Great interior size, great performance, great styling. White Exterior, cream interior - just yummy looking! Stereo system sounds great, but the iPod connection is subpar, to say the least. Handles well in all weather and the brakes are second to none; I feel very safe in this vehicle. The only major issues are: electronics are touch and go on this vehicle, maintenance costs are expensive on all MB, storage is NON EXISTANT on this vehicle (interior or trunk - you are hard pressed to fit 10 bags of groceries). But the leg room in back is truly wonderful!

Nightmare Sam , 12/13/2008 11 of 15 people found this review helpful This car has been the worst car I have ever had. The vaccum assist has gone bad 5 times and so has the GPS. Driver side seat has been repired more than 4 times. Above all, I lost complete power stering fluid at 65mph and no warning light came. I nearly died controlling the car. Tire pressure sensors have gone bad, battery, alternator, dvd on the gps. Music dvd cartridge. The only saving grace has been that the dealers repiring the car have been polite and agreed to fix the items. Now as soon as the car is out of warranty i needed engine mounts, trans mounts and control arms. German cars are not only very poorly made, they are also very, very expensive to maintain.

I love this car! Got it used at great price! Big Al , 08/24/2016 S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car! So does my teenage son, who keeps trying for find excuses to borrow it from me! I bought it used last year with only 58,000 miles for way less than its original new car price (of course, it was 10 years old). Glad I didn't buy it new, since it did depreciate quite a bit in value over the 10 years. However, it was still in near mint condition, and with only 58,000 miles I just had to take a chance on it! This car is extremely comfortable and it rides like a dream. The leg room and comfort of the back seats is so great that I sometimes just let my son drive and I ride in the back. I've put about 13,000 miles on it and haven't had any mechanical problems, but I understand that future repairs and service could be costly. It does not have blue tooth or satellite radio (a bummer), but I'm okay with just radio and CDs. All wheel drive is great in bad weather. Gas mileage has been about 21 mpg on average (not bad for a V8). Trunk space is good. Headlights are bright. Heat and AC perform well. Heated seats are still warm and cozy. No rust problems (which did occur on some earlier years). Overall, I really enjoy this car, especially for the price I paid. If you can get a well maintained used one, these cars are a great purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value