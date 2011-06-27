Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car but expensive to repair
I bought my 2005 S430 2 years ago when it had 126,000 miles on it. It is by far the most comfortable car I've ever owned and I've owned several. Great reliable engine, sufficient power. good in snow (I live in northern climate). The Nav did not work when I got it, but that's ok what with iPhone and google maps. Radio sound quality is average. The only drawback is that the repairs are expensive. If you keep that in mind, you will love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
High Cost of Maintenance - Great Car!
This is my first Benz and I really like the car. My fiance bought a 2004 C Class the same day and has not had as good an experience as I. Great interior size, great performance, great styling. White Exterior, cream interior - just yummy looking! Stereo system sounds great, but the iPod connection is subpar, to say the least. Handles well in all weather and the brakes are second to none; I feel very safe in this vehicle. The only major issues are: electronics are touch and go on this vehicle, maintenance costs are expensive on all MB, storage is NON EXISTANT on this vehicle (interior or trunk - you are hard pressed to fit 10 bags of groceries). But the leg room in back is truly wonderful!
Nightmare
This car has been the worst car I have ever had. The vaccum assist has gone bad 5 times and so has the GPS. Driver side seat has been repired more than 4 times. Above all, I lost complete power stering fluid at 65mph and no warning light came. I nearly died controlling the car. Tire pressure sensors have gone bad, battery, alternator, dvd on the gps. Music dvd cartridge. The only saving grace has been that the dealers repiring the car have been polite and agreed to fix the items. Now as soon as the car is out of warranty i needed engine mounts, trans mounts and control arms. German cars are not only very poorly made, they are also very, very expensive to maintain.
I love this car! Got it used at great price!
I love this car! So does my teenage son, who keeps trying for find excuses to borrow it from me! I bought it used last year with only 58,000 miles for way less than its original new car price (of course, it was 10 years old). Glad I didn't buy it new, since it did depreciate quite a bit in value over the 10 years. However, it was still in near mint condition, and with only 58,000 miles I just had to take a chance on it! This car is extremely comfortable and it rides like a dream. The leg room and comfort of the back seats is so great that I sometimes just let my son drive and I ride in the back. I've put about 13,000 miles on it and haven't had any mechanical problems, but I understand that future repairs and service could be costly. It does not have blue tooth or satellite radio (a bummer), but I'm okay with just radio and CDs. All wheel drive is great in bad weather. Gas mileage has been about 21 mpg on average (not bad for a V8). Trunk space is good. Headlights are bright. Heat and AC perform well. Heated seats are still warm and cozy. No rust problems (which did occur on some earlier years). Overall, I really enjoy this car, especially for the price I paid. If you can get a well maintained used one, these cars are a great purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun when it works
Great when it works. Fun to drive, quiet, responsive, nice style, but reliability is awful. Electronics are terrible. What a shame. Second Mercedes in a row that was a lemon. It also depreciated from $96,5000 new to under $50,000 in just a little under two years. Stay away! Look at Lexus LS instead.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner