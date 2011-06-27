Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG181816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.396.0/580.8 mi.369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG181816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm228 hp @ 5600 rpm275 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.39.9 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.37.8 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.36.1 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Length205.2 in.201.3 in.205.2 in.
Curb weight4528 lbs.4506 lbs.4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.58.5 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base123.6 in.119.7 in.123.6 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Parchment
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Gray
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Parchment
