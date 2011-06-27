Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|369.6/528.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5600 rpm
|228 hp @ 5600 rpm
|275 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|39.9 ft.
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|37.8 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|36.1 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.2 in.
|201.3 in.
|205.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4528 lbs.
|4506 lbs.
|4133 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|58.5 in.
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|123.6 in.
|119.7 in.
|123.6 in.
|Width
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|74.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons