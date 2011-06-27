Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

S320SWB GIUSEPPE , 03/29/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful A FABULOUS USED CAR AT 25 GRAND AND FIVE YRS OLD AT TIME OF PURCHASE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW PERFECT SHAPE NO PROBLEMS HAD ORIGINAL TIRES WHEN BOUGHT AT 48 K MILES.COMPARES TO BEST OF LUXURY SEDANS EVEN WITH SIX CYL.HAS GOOD POWER AND QUIET BEYOND BELIEF RIDE Report Abuse

Best car ever Ned , 05/24/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. It rides smoothly, has the power when it is needed, and it still has the looks after 15 years.

MB S600 tareq , 10/08/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful A fabulous car from 13 years the date I bought and still feels and looks new. It is a great car with great power of 12 cylinders. I love this car. I bought a new 2008 Lexus and I had to do some repairs after 6 months, but the Mercedes I had nothing to do but the checkups every year

Best Car at 60+ mph Steve at California , 09/23/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The above title stated clearly: this is the best car I ever ride on highway. A perfect balance between performance and luxury. With the 5.0 litter V-8, the S- 500 is, (may I say), sporty at highway speed. Plenty of passing power/touque, and the car achieves the speed in such a quiet and effortless manner. The gas mileage is not too bad, since most of the time I do not need to rev the engine high to extract performance.