Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
great car
i have over 240k miles on my 94 s320, and it still runs amazing. i have the armored package which comes equipped with bullet proof glass and armored doors. so it is even heavier then your average 320 but still has tremendous power and just hugs the road around those country road turns. gas mileage for year and size of the car isnt to bad, but premium sucks your wallet. i put an after market intake on it to increase gas mileage and run a little cleaner and faster and it works. k&n makes a great intake for it and is a fair price. great safe and reliable car.
positive experience
I bought this vehicle with 180k on it. The body and interior is still flawless vehicle drive like new I do 150 miles a day both ways to work and I have not had any regrets. Gas mileage is hard because of the premium fuel but well worth the quality of ride and comfort quick on acceleration for a heavy car and quiet as a mouse
Mercedes S320 - 1994
This is the best car I have ever owned. It is very reliable. Long trips are a joy in this car. My next car....another Mercedes. No question the Germans make the best cars in the world.
400SEL S420 S CLASS W140
This is by far the finest car I have ever driven and have ever had the pleasure of owning. This is a large car that is much larger than the little Lexus LS430. Do not get me wrong, the Lexus LS430 is a great little car, but does not compare to this much larger and nicer Benz. There just is no comparison. I have seen attempts to compare The Mercedes W140 to Lexus, and I can tell you, there is no comparison. The Mercedes W140 is an awesome car! Just awesome! The price for admission is not cheap, but if you can afford admission, you will be rewarded with an experience that is like no other. Power, handling, safety, German good looks, super smooth and super silent.
20 years after it was built
first Mercedes I owned was a used POS 1993 e230 and I hated that thing and I have despised Mercedes since. I recently purchased a 1994 s420(has many problems, 3 hoses leaking power steering,one window and door lock doesnt work, seats are ripped apart, and needs minor body work BUT.. at 114k and paid only $1500 I had to get it. even with me leaving puddles everywhere i go of power steering fluid I LOVE THIS CAR!(i flip cars over 10 years and this is MY FAVORITE car of all time!! it still turns heads and people do stop and stare. Everyone from young to old love this and they tell me. I do work myself on this and parts arent that bad. I love this car as is! I cant wait to get things fixed!
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner