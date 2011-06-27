  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
  5. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 R-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all R-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,699 - $11,899
Used R-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than Anticipated!

Patrick Lem, 08/23/2018
R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

First of all, many of the things you have heard about this car is true! It's lack of appeal was confusing to most. Not a car, and not a SUV/minivan. But,...you have to realize it can't perform like a sophisticated sedan because it isn't a sedan in weight and size. But it handles better than any 7 passenger SUV or minivan because it's not as bulky without the higher center of gravity. With the Blutec (turbo diesel) feature, I was able to transport 7 adults, for several hours, on freeway and hilly terrain. I was never at a loss for power, it handled the road better than my past minivans and suburban (and was more fun to drive!), no one exited the car with "confinement cramps", and I got 29 mpg! My best highway mileage was 40 mpg with four passengers traveling 75-85+ mph! Hope they begin reselling them in the U.S.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A totally misunderstood car

rowner, 02/23/2011
R350 BlueTEC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
43 of 63 people found this review helpful

I just purchased my second "R" diesel, a 2011, black and almond. Many magazine reviews for this car since its introduction categorizes it as some version of a minivan. Believe me, it is not a minivan by any measure of comparison. It is an SUV, pure and simple! Having owned a MB-GL diesel, a gas ML, and a 2008 R diesel, I can say it is the best of the three models. It has more usable room, weighs less, handles better, accelerates faster, uses less fuel, is more passenger friendly and more comfortable than its MB stablemates. Plus it is $10,000 cheaper than the comparable GL. My 08 R had 50,000 miles on it, all w/o a single mechanical issue or problem.

Report Abuse

Another great Mercedes

lreidy, 12/14/2010
20 of 32 people found this review helpful

I purchased the R-Class From Mercedes Benz of Cincinnati(great dealer) It has all the usual great Mercedes comfort & tech packages. The command center is terrific. Extremely quiet ride. Excellent mileage, great ride, very comfortable seats. I can't think of anything that I do not like about this auto.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all R-Classes for sale

Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles