Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

R Class

R Class, 10/27/2009
We love this car. It has a great ride and very comfortable.

An amazing automobile

Jack W., 03/22/2009
The R350 is an absolute blast to drive. Perfect for our family of 5. My wife simply loves driving this car and so do I. The panorama roof is spectacular along with the exceptional fit and finish. You feel very safe in this auto. Voice activation works very well and the sound system is superb. With the shifting capability on the steering wheel the car has plenty of power and is very spirited. All seats are comfortable and access to the third row is easy. Highly recommend this car if you need more room but don't want to lose the fun of driving.

Great Crossover SUV

happymercedes, 08/03/2009
My family and I were set to look for a vehicle that was comfortable and fun to drive. This Crossover SUV is a blast. The interior feels like mercedes didn't miss a beat. It is luxurious and spacious. You feel like you are riding on air. We fit seven adults with comfort. Other so called seven passenger crossovers could merely fit my two young kids in the back. We test drove the Lexus, Infiniti,BMW, none had the comfort and amenities of this car. The Lexus line is cheap! It looks like Toyota just slapped on the lexus name and raised the price tag. BMW and Audi were small, not even close in comfort. This car is sporty, fun to drive and can fit 7 adults comfortably. I highly recommend this car!!!!

