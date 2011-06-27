Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
R Class
We love this car. It has a great ride and very comfortable.
An amazing automobile
The R350 is an absolute blast to drive. Perfect for our family of 5. My wife simply loves driving this car and so do I. The panorama roof is spectacular along with the exceptional fit and finish. You feel very safe in this auto. Voice activation works very well and the sound system is superb. With the shifting capability on the steering wheel the car has plenty of power and is very spirited. All seats are comfortable and access to the third row is easy. Highly recommend this car if you need more room but don't want to lose the fun of driving.
Great Crossover SUV
My family and I were set to look for a vehicle that was comfortable and fun to drive. This Crossover SUV is a blast. The interior feels like mercedes didn't miss a beat. It is luxurious and spacious. You feel like you are riding on air. We fit seven adults with comfort. Other so called seven passenger crossovers could merely fit my two young kids in the back. We test drove the Lexus, Infiniti,BMW, none had the comfort and amenities of this car. The Lexus line is cheap! It looks like Toyota just slapped on the lexus name and raised the price tag. BMW and Audi were small, not even close in comfort. This car is sporty, fun to drive and can fit 7 adults comfortably. I highly recommend this car!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the R-Class
Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner