Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2222
Total Seating27
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.370.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
2 front headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
front head airbagsyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyes
child seat anchorsnoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnoyes
Packages
Driver Efficiency Packageyesyes
Driver Comfort Packageyesyes
Multi-Function Wheel/Display Packageyesyes
Active Safety Plus Packageyesyes
Cargo Protection Packageyesno
ECO Start/Stop Packageyesyes
Active Safety Plus Package w/Active Parking Assistyesyes
Additional Battery Packageyesyes
Cold Weather Packageyesyes
Premium Appearance Packageyesyes
High Performance Air Conditioningnoyes
Interior Appearance Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
5 total speakersyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
front cupholdersyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnoyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyesyes
AGM Battery 12V 95 Ahyesno
LED Light Strip in Rear Compartmentyesno
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentyesno
Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyesno
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyesyes
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyesyes
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatyesno
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsyesno
Premium Overhead Control Panelyesyes
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyesyes
Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Areayesno
Front Footwell Lightingyesno
Interior Rear View Mirroryesno
Becker Map Pilotyesyes
Floor Cargo Lashing Railsyesno
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyesyes
Interior Chrome Accentsyesno
Front Cigarette Lighter and Ash Trayyesyes
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Lineyesno
Multipurpose Module (MPM)yesyes
Bulkhead w/Through-Loadingyesno
Automatic Climate Controlyesyes
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsyesno
Bulkhead w/Window, Grab Handle and Through-Loadingyesno
Floor to Ceiling Luggage Netnoyes
Additional Seat, 2nd Row, Folding Curbsidenoyes
Courtesy Light for Tailgatenoyes
Premium Trim, Rear Hinged Doorsnoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Rear head roomno41.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
Exterior Options
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyesyes
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsyesno
Front License Plate Deletionyesyes
Black Roof Railsyesyes
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsyesno
Trailer Hitchyesyes
Sliding Door, Driver's Sideyesno
Backup Alarmyesyes
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersyesno
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyesyes
Electric Sliding Door, Driver Sidenoyes
Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Sidenoyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.no
Length202.4 in.202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4960 lbs.4960 lbs.
Curb weight4222 lbs.4850 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place186.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.3.8 in.
Height75.2 in.74.4 in.
Maximum payload2502 lbs.1874 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Arctic White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Navy Blue
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Arctic White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
225/55R17 tiresyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
