Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|20/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/444.0 mi.
|370.0/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Valves
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|no
|yes
|child seat anchors
|no
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Driver Efficiency Package
|yes
|yes
|Driver Comfort Package
|yes
|yes
|Multi-Function Wheel/Display Package
|yes
|yes
|Active Safety Plus Package
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Protection Package
|yes
|no
|ECO Start/Stop Package
|yes
|yes
|Active Safety Plus Package w/Active Parking Assist
|yes
|yes
|Additional Battery Package
|yes
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|yes
|Premium Appearance Package
|yes
|yes
|High Performance Air Conditioning
|no
|yes
|Interior Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|5 total speakers
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist
|yes
|yes
|AGM Battery 12V 95 Ah
|yes
|no
|LED Light Strip in Rear Compartment
|yes
|no
|Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartment
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|no
|Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|Storage Tray, Lower Console
|yes
|yes
|Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seat
|yes
|no
|Remote Opening/Closing of Windows
|yes
|no
|Premium Overhead Control Panel
|yes
|yes
|Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Area
|yes
|no
|Front Footwell Lighting
|yes
|no
|Interior Rear View Mirror
|yes
|no
|Becker Map Pilot
|yes
|yes
|Floor Cargo Lashing Rails
|yes
|no
|Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panel
|yes
|yes
|Interior Chrome Accents
|yes
|no
|Front Cigarette Lighter and Ash Tray
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Line
|yes
|no
|Multipurpose Module (MPM)
|yes
|yes
|Bulkhead w/Through-Loading
|yes
|no
|Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Straps, D-Rings
|yes
|no
|Bulkhead w/Window, Grab Handle and Through-Loading
|yes
|no
|Floor to Ceiling Luggage Net
|no
|yes
|Additional Seat, 2nd Row, Folding Curbside
|no
|yes
|Courtesy Light for Tailgate
|no
|yes
|Premium Trim, Rear Hinged Doors
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|Rear head room
|no
|41.5 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trim
|yes
|yes
|180 Degree Opening Rear Doors
|yes
|no
|Front License Plate Deletion
|yes
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|yes
|Black Tinting for Rear Windows
|yes
|no
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|Sliding Door, Driver's Side
|yes
|no
|Backup Alarm
|yes
|yes
|Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washers
|yes
|no
|Bumpers Primed for Painting
|yes
|yes
|Electric Sliding Door, Driver Side
|no
|yes
|Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Side
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Maximum cargo capacity
|186.0 cu.ft.
|no
|Length
|202.4 in.
|202.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4960 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4222 lbs.
|4850 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|6724 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|186.0 cu.ft.
|38.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|3.8 in.
|Height
|75.2 in.
|74.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|2502 lbs.
|1874 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|126.0 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|225/55R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,950
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
