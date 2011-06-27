Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan Consumer Reviews
Heaven on the Highway
I bought this car for road travel, which given the miles on this year old car, this was obviously its previous owner’s use too. I enjoy driving and while I did my share of driving this beast, I also had an assistant drive while I worked and then enjoyed the scenery. I’m a go, go, go. , type of guy and I unexpectedly found myself enjoying relaxation in the Maybach backseat with my feet propped up in the reclining seats; cruising by 90% of the population that didn’t know what kind of luxury was passing them at a high rate of speed, and the other 10% of “car” folks who had to wonder “who” is in the backseat of that limo?!?! I’ve since sold the car because I like variety in my garage, and frankly I’ve regretted the decision many times, and in fact I continue to go by the dealership I traded it at and often think of purchasing it back, but then I see something else I like in the lot! Depreciation is heavy on this car and it makes more sense to buy used. Buy this car if you want to be driven or drive others, but for personal use, I would recommend just opting for the S-Class and skip the expensive “Maybach”
Best car to be driven in
This is one of the best car to be driven in. The back seat is super comfortable
