Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
A Classic great road car
Solid, beautiful, luxurious, quiet, efficient. Little hard to get in and out of, as it sits high, even with running board. Love the ride and handling. Owned it two years and loving it still!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Best
We decided to let go of our 2003 S500. I have been researching for the past 3 months. I had previously owned a 2007 RDX that I put 200k on. I found a 2014 ML350 with 15k at Naples Mercedes Benz. It had almost every option, including the 20" wheels. I found the ride, comfort, styling and safety features to be everything I was looking for. The absolute plus was my wife loving the ride and the way it gives her a commanding view. (she is taking the ML 350 and I know have to drive our CLS 550) Oh well... maybe the weekends for me. We haves now traded our CLS550 for an identical ML350.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 ML350 Mercedes Benz
buying used if you find the one you like that has been taken care of makes a lot of sense. Mine was 2 years old, 23,900 miles and looks and drives showroom new, but i only paid $36,900 for a car that was over $55,000 when it first sold. A little over two years later and this car just gets better and better. Best overall Mercedes we have ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Should have stuck with a Subaru
Very disappointed. Problem with air bag, lane change assistance and turn signals. Constantly receiving messages that these problems are occurring.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love our ML 350 4 Matic
We bought our certified-pre owned ML a year and a half ago, We also purchased an extra year of warranty and 3 extra services. My wife raves over this car each time she drives it. It is the most comfortable car we have ever owned. She loves the commanding view, the ride, and the comfort of the seats. We got the model with the Harmon Kardon sound system. It is the best sound system we have ever owned in a car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M-Class
Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner