Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Jack Gale , 02/19/2019 ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)

Love everything about this car but two things. Front seats are to narrow and deep. Seat bottom side bolsters are not adjustable and hurt my hips. Second is it has turbo lage. Falls on it’s face and then takes off!! This SUV is fast! Sounds great handles great! Got 45,000. Miles of trouble free performance.