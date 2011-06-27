Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
M-Class SUV
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,037*
Total Cash Price
$20,909
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$78,141*
Total Cash Price
$28,645
ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,422*
Total Cash Price
$29,482
M-Class Diesel
ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$78,711*
Total Cash Price
$28,854
M-Class ML63 AMG
ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,178*
Total Cash Price
$21,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 M-Class SUV ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$1,711
|$1,411
|$3,274
|$572
|$5,787
|$12,755
|Repairs
|$1,634
|$1,747
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,183
|$9,473
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,124
|$905
|$669
|$419
|$151
|$3,268
|Depreciation
|$4,771
|$2,716
|$2,320
|$1,978
|$1,687
|$13,472
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,533
|$10,074
|$11,537
|$8,488
|$13,405
|$57,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 M-Class SUV ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$1,470
|$6,932
|Maintenance
|$2,344
|$1,933
|$4,485
|$784
|$7,928
|$17,474
|Repairs
|$2,239
|$2,393
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$2,991
|$12,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,813
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,240
|$917
|$574
|$207
|$4,477
|Depreciation
|$6,536
|$3,721
|$3,178
|$2,710
|$2,311
|$18,457
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,540
|$13,801
|$15,806
|$11,629
|$18,365
|$78,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 M-Class SUV ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,513
|$7,135
|Maintenance
|$2,413
|$1,990
|$4,616
|$807
|$8,160
|$17,985
|Repairs
|$2,304
|$2,463
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$3,078
|$13,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,606
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,865
|Financing
|$1,585
|$1,276
|$943
|$591
|$213
|$4,608
|Depreciation
|$6,727
|$3,830
|$3,271
|$2,789
|$2,379
|$18,996
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,082
|$14,204
|$16,267
|$11,968
|$18,901
|$80,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 M-Class Diesel ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$6,983
|Maintenance
|$2,361
|$1,947
|$4,518
|$789
|$7,986
|$17,602
|Repairs
|$2,255
|$2,411
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$3,013
|$13,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,572
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,826
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,249
|$923
|$578
|$208
|$4,510
|Depreciation
|$6,584
|$3,748
|$3,202
|$2,730
|$2,328
|$18,591
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,676
|$13,902
|$15,921
|$11,713
|$18,499
|$78,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 M-Class ML63 AMG ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$5,161
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$1,439
|$3,339
|$583
|$5,903
|$13,010
|Repairs
|$1,667
|$1,782
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$2,227
|$9,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,162
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,146
|$923
|$682
|$427
|$154
|$3,333
|Depreciation
|$4,866
|$2,770
|$2,366
|$2,018
|$1,721
|$13,741
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,804
|$10,275
|$11,768
|$8,658
|$13,673
|$58,178
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 M-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Virginia is:not available
