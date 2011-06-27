Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Great & pricey mid size SUV treydrier , 04/27/2014 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I've owned (leased) the ML for a few months now. I turned in a GL which is a full size SUV. What I like: The ML has a great ride and very easy steering. For those who like a tight steering wheel, buy a BMW. This ML is very easy to drive. I also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon stereo and it is worth the money - crisp and clear with a nice mid range. The ride of the ML is very comfortable. Again, if you like a sporty ride, look else where. I appreciate the comfortable ride, comfortable seats and quietness in the cabin. In addition, the quality of the materials in the cabin are what you would expect from Mercedes Benz. What's not to like: The exterior styling and price. Report Abuse

Great Car to own / drive. Scheduled Service Costly linwood walker , 03/11/2016 ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful ll and all very satisfied with exception of maintenance cost. When you go to a Mercedes Benz dealer be prepared to sacrifice a Kidney. The charges are out rages. You pay several hundreds of dollars for service like a oil / filter change. Compared to a regular car you get the feeling Mercedes is bending you over because you are driving a Mercedes. Other than the service rip off I feel this is a great vehicle and would buy the newer model when I trade in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Making Friends with a Mercedes Benz Rob Pigott , 04/29/2016 ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Know that the regular maintenance for this car requires more frequent check-ups than most other comparable SUV's and that it will be more expensive, too. A used Chevrolet Equinox (AWD 3.5L) was an early choice but I could not find a used one in Southern California in the color I like. Along came this MB at a local Toyota dealership (at the time, I was checking a Honda Pilot and a Toyota Highlander - both used), and, after an impressive test drive, I chose luxury and safety. So, to be honest, the purchase was as much serendipitous as it was carefully researched and goal-driven. Such is life. Having driven the same Toyota Land Cruiser for over 20 years, I was initially overwhelmed by the new technology of the MB, but am growing to appreciate, for example, the added safety of multiple sensors. Those and the simultaneous gas mileage read-out have already made me a better, smarter driver. Early days, but I'm pleased with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

302hp is Enough! JLD , 09/23/2018 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Unless you're planning on running from John Law, 302hp is more than enough. In fact, I think it's a sweet spot. It has plenty of "get up and go" and yet it also has plenty of passing power. At first the seats feel a little hard, but, after 9 hours of traveling, they feel just fine. They are the best "all day" automobile seats that I have ever used. I love ML350's. We also have a 2012 ML350 BlueTEC. Great highway travel car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value