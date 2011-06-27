  1. Home
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

4.1
15 reviews
Great & pricey mid size SUV

treydrier, 04/27/2014
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

I've owned (leased) the ML for a few months now. I turned in a GL which is a full size SUV. What I like: The ML has a great ride and very easy steering. For those who like a tight steering wheel, buy a BMW. This ML is very easy to drive. I also upgraded to the Harmon Kardon stereo and it is worth the money - crisp and clear with a nice mid range. The ride of the ML is very comfortable. Again, if you like a sporty ride, look else where. I appreciate the comfortable ride, comfortable seats and quietness in the cabin. In addition, the quality of the materials in the cabin are what you would expect from Mercedes Benz. What's not to like: The exterior styling and price.

Great Car to own / drive. Scheduled Service Costly

linwood walker, 03/11/2016
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

ll and all very satisfied with exception of maintenance cost. When you go to a Mercedes Benz dealer be prepared to sacrifice a Kidney. The charges are out rages. You pay several hundreds of dollars for service like a oil / filter change. Compared to a regular car you get the feeling Mercedes is bending you over because you are driving a Mercedes. Other than the service rip off I feel this is a great vehicle and would buy the newer model when I trade in.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Making Friends with a Mercedes Benz

Rob Pigott, 04/29/2016
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Know that the regular maintenance for this car requires more frequent check-ups than most other comparable SUV's and that it will be more expensive, too. A used Chevrolet Equinox (AWD 3.5L) was an early choice but I could not find a used one in Southern California in the color I like. Along came this MB at a local Toyota dealership (at the time, I was checking a Honda Pilot and a Toyota Highlander - both used), and, after an impressive test drive, I chose luxury and safety. So, to be honest, the purchase was as much serendipitous as it was carefully researched and goal-driven. Such is life. Having driven the same Toyota Land Cruiser for over 20 years, I was initially overwhelmed by the new technology of the MB, but am growing to appreciate, for example, the added safety of multiple sensors. Those and the simultaneous gas mileage read-out have already made me a better, smarter driver. Early days, but I'm pleased with my purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
302hp is Enough!

JLD, 09/23/2018
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Unless you're planning on running from John Law, 302hp is more than enough. In fact, I think it's a sweet spot. It has plenty of "get up and go" and yet it also has plenty of passing power. At first the seats feel a little hard, but, after 9 hours of traveling, they feel just fine. They are the best "all day" automobile seats that I have ever used. I love ML350's. We also have a 2012 ML350 BlueTEC. Great highway travel car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Its over... no more Benz

No longer a Benz fan, 02/08/2018
ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Should any vehicle with 46K mi's on the odometer require a $4,500 repair bill for engine failure? I think not. Just 4 mo's out of new car warranty the engine had an internal oil leak that took out the engine control module, wiring harness and multiple sensors. This kind of failure shouldn't happen with any car with only 46K mi's on the odometer. Mercedes Benz offer zero remediation and only showed me the way out the door and pointed me to the Lexus dealership. Where they will build me a car worthy of my money. For those who are still enticed by driving a Mercedes Benz, as I once was... here's a tip... as a Mercedes Salesperson once told me... "You NEVER BUY a Mercedes Benz, you LEASE them!" That way you are covered by the factory warranty while on your lease, that's if its a 3yr lease or less.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
