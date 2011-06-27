Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best SUV ever! RBL , 09/09/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I ordered this car with all available options. Towing my horses on highways and hills is effortless and I have NEVER gotten less than 20mpg. I find the nav system very accurate but data entry is a pain. The Airmatic suspension makes a HUGE difference in the ride and handling quality over lesser-equipped M Class cars. There have been zero defects, so my only expense has been to replace the tires and 3 maintenance stops. An outstanding vehicle made in the USA! Report Abuse

Old Reliable richard haehl , 03/31/2017 ML320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned this car over 10 years and it has been a pleasure to own. Pretty simple compared to new cars but a very reliable vehicle with many good years left. I would not hesitate to buy one this age with high miles. My wife says it is time to sell. She just wants something new with a little more horsepower! The suspension seemed a little soft after 10 years so I put new Bilstein shocks and springs under it to improve the handling. I had new bearings put in the all wheel drive unit that Mercedes always denied having an issue with. Mercedes fix is a new $4500 unit. You can buy the bearings for about $300 and a mechanic can do the repair in less than a half day. I like the 2008 because it is the 48 state engine without the urea addition that resulted in the run flat tires in 2009. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Breaks frequently but performs decent. 5hundo , 12/29/2016 ML320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful You'd think after over 100 years in the automotive manufacturing business, Mercedes would have been able to figure out how an oil seal works but apparently not, if the ML 320 CDI is any indication. Some owners have reported oil cooler seal failure with as little as 60k miles others see it at around 100k miles but EVERYONE gets it! To fix these seals requires turbo, and intake manifold removal, for which I was given a dealer estimate of $3,700. This is after a few electronic sensor failures, in addition to a fuel pump failure that cost over $1,000 to fix (low pressure fuel pump). The dealer network is useless! The parts counter can't even tell me accurately what kind of coolant I'm supposed to use. It originally came with yellow, then they switched... But to what? The forums say blue colored coolant but the dealership tried to sell me red?!?!?! The whole reason why I bought this car was to offer my wife years of care-free driving. That has not been our experience. The vehicle looks and drives well but it is frustrating to own at times. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good SUV eric , 11/19/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle new and have been impressed with the handling and the fuel mileage. No one even guesses that this is a diesel when they are riding in it. One of the best features is the locomotive like pull while merging onto the interstate. Absolutely no problems finding diesel and with the large tank you cover a lot of distance. 27mpg in mixed driving. Report Abuse