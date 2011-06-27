Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Performance and Style
I bought this car for 12K, it was a one owner. The engine performs great for an SUV. Handling is awesome for a "boxer" style car. Fun to drive plus very safe. I always feel I am in control while driving this auto. I did have to replace a Power steering pump ($625), but I expected to pay more for the service type work. I would strongly recommend this car.
A real man's suv
I've driven several different SUV's and all were not what iIexpected at all, until I drove the battleship of all time. This ML55 AMG will do everything possible to get you from point A to B instantly with no hesitation, but it will cost you a little more in gas than most smaller engines. I am very happy on long trips with it. It's very comfortable and reliable. Drive it and you'll see just what im talking about.
Great second car
The 2001 ML55 is now a very dated car, but drives like crazy! Great daily-driver, but 15-18 around town is a little expensive. However, it performs like a sports cars with stunning acceleration, very tight handling and good, if Mercedes-style very firm seats and ride. It's a sports cars that can haul a lot of stuff for a small car. Good off-road, but I don't do much of that. I've had mine for 8 years (second-hand) and 70,000 miles (currently @125,000). Repairs can be pricey at MB, but a good independent can handle it. Back seat is OK for short rides, but too bouncy and hard for anything longer than 30 mins. Brakes could stop a train (Brembos). Fun fact - Porsche developed the Cayenne based on the success of the ML55. There aren't many available as fewer than 3,000 were made and maybe half of those made it to America. It's a great second car that has the performance of a good sports car, comfortable, great MB interior (if muted) and you can haul a lot of crap, if you have to. What's not to love? 2016: my beloved ML55 took a medium hard hit in the right front, and was totalled-out by the insurance company. Nobody hurt. Gone but not forgotten! @145,000 on thd odo. Really sad pulling my personal stuff out, and saying goodbye. Maybe replace it with an ML550 ...
A great buy on the used market
After reading a lot of reviews ripping the ML55 I had to respond with my experience. I did a lot of research prior to purchasing a used ML55 and decided that this is the vehicle I wanted. After 6 months of searching for the right one I landed a one owner '01 w/ 50K miles for $19K. As the previous owner had the vehicle for 5 years all the usual small bugs everybody complains about have been corrected. To say I am happy is an understatement. I went from an '01 Durango into the Benz and could not be more pleased. The power, handling, and comfort are great. I don't know about $65K but for $20K on the used market they can't be beat.
I LOVE THE ML55 AMG
NASA SHOULD USE THE AMG MOTOR TO LAUNCH THE SHUTTLE TO OUTER-SPACE!
