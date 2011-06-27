Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Simply amazing. Test drive it and you will know. Jlo , 10/24/2017 GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Is this a car or a magic carpet? Truly it’s like an escalator that effortlessly lifts you along. We test drove and put a deposit on an Audi Q7. We didn’t want the stigma of a Mercedes and to hear comments from family or neighbors. My wife just wasn’t in love with the idea of the Q7 and neither was I. It was too small and lacked a spare tire. We finally said the heck with it and test drove the Benz. We knew immediately it was the right car for us and cancelled the Q7 order. I drive a Dodge Durango that is built on the same platform as the GLS. There is no comparison, the interior or the Benz is smaller because the body is made with more high-strength steel. This car is a vault and safety is my highest priority. I’m a cheapskate. But I will spend money for safety. Everything about this car is impeccable. The LED headlights amazing. Air suspension amazing, go off road and it raises the car 5 inches. Put it in sport mode and it keeps the car flat on winding roads. My wife is amazed by this car. She feels confident and assured. The only thing I don’t care for is the electronic interface and that is just a matter of reading the manual. I have no other complaints. It was expensive. But it is worth it to protect my family and to reward my wife for putting up with me. Test drive this car before you buy anything else. It is so easy and fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my MB 450 Jay Singh , 09/15/2018 GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my GL450. It is the most comfortable vehicle I have driven under a $100,00 price tag. I have had it for 3 years and love it just as much today as the day I drove it off the lot. A few things I would point out. Its very very quite in the cabin. The stereo system is a pleasure to listen to. I like mine full blast and enjoy it. The ride quality is amazing. Very soft but has the UMMPH if you put it in sport mode. Its just a push of a button. I like my soft ride and saves on fuel as well. The climate controls are great and nothing to complain of or say much about but the GPS is a pain in the butt to add destinations and so. So we simply use phone apps for that. Reliability and maintenance. Reliability is great. Not once did it not start or had us stranded on a road. Not once. Maintenance is pricey. The dealer always has a good size bill when ever we go in for maintenance. Its not cheap but I knew that before hand and not complaining about it. My 450 has just about 35,000 miles and we will be trading it in for a 2019. Hopefully 2019 will be just as good if not better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Road Trip SUV CW Kearney , 05/23/2018 GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This big SUV drives so easily and you don’t realize how big it is. Comfort and handling are the best. Safety systems work great. The amount of room for seven is great. With third and second row seats down you have a cavern! Have had it for one year and would not want anything but it on a long trip! After several thousand miles, still love this big SUV. Have ordered GLS580. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Early days, but love the GLS550 Matt M , 05/22/2018 GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Drives like a quick sedan, super comfortable, great interior and exterior looks. Downside of gas mileage on the 550 and I don’t know about reliability as it’s still early days. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse