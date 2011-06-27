  1. Home
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

the beast on the highway

James, 02/28/2018
GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

You have to be able to afford this much fun. Acceleration and braking are impressive. You also get all the interior space you should need. Gas mileage in city is around 11 to 15 mpg and on highway 16 to 19 mpg depending on traffic and weather conditions. Not too terrible for 577 hp. I have no complaints. Now have 41,000 miles. Replaced brake pads and rotors front and back. Not surprising . Replaced after market tires after 28,000 miles. No other issues or complaints.

