Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GLE-Class SUV
GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$95,997*
Total Cash Price
$55,605
GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$93,955*
Total Cash Price
$54,422
GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,083*
Total Cash Price
$39,436
GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,806*
Total Cash Price
$41,013
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$98,720*
Total Cash Price
$57,182
GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC
AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$93,274*
Total Cash Price
$54,027
GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,445*
Total Cash Price
$40,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$6,810
|Maintenance
|$391
|$4,430
|$4,921
|$2,497
|$4,773
|$17,012
|Repairs
|$1,571
|$2,397
|$2,586
|$2,786
|$3,002
|$12,342
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,964
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,223
|Financing
|$2,991
|$2,404
|$1,781
|$1,114
|$403
|$8,693
|Depreciation
|$11,224
|$6,018
|$5,296
|$4,692
|$4,210
|$31,440
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,526
|$19,832
|$19,301
|$15,947
|$17,391
|$95,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class SUV GLE 400 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,256
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$6,665
|Maintenance
|$382
|$4,336
|$4,816
|$2,444
|$4,671
|$16,650
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,346
|$2,531
|$2,727
|$2,938
|$12,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,901
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,155
|Financing
|$2,927
|$2,353
|$1,743
|$1,090
|$395
|$8,508
|Depreciation
|$10,985
|$5,890
|$5,183
|$4,593
|$4,121
|$30,771
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,025
|$19,410
|$18,891
|$15,608
|$17,021
|$93,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class SUV GLE 350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$277
|$3,142
|$3,490
|$1,771
|$3,385
|$12,065
|Repairs
|$1,114
|$1,700
|$1,834
|$1,976
|$2,129
|$8,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,102
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,286
|Financing
|$2,121
|$1,705
|$1,263
|$790
|$286
|$6,165
|Depreciation
|$7,960
|$4,268
|$3,756
|$3,328
|$2,986
|$22,298
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,685
|$14,065
|$13,689
|$11,310
|$12,334
|$68,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class SUV GLE 550e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$288
|$3,268
|$3,630
|$1,842
|$3,520
|$12,548
|Repairs
|$1,159
|$1,768
|$1,907
|$2,055
|$2,214
|$9,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,186
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,377
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,773
|$1,314
|$822
|$297
|$6,412
|Depreciation
|$8,278
|$4,439
|$3,906
|$3,461
|$3,105
|$23,190
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,352
|$14,628
|$14,237
|$11,762
|$12,827
|$70,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class SUV AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$7,004
|Maintenance
|$402
|$4,556
|$5,061
|$2,568
|$4,908
|$17,494
|Repairs
|$1,615
|$2,465
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,087
|$12,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,048
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,315
|Financing
|$3,075
|$2,472
|$1,831
|$1,146
|$415
|$8,939
|Depreciation
|$11,542
|$6,189
|$5,446
|$4,826
|$4,330
|$32,332
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,193
|$20,394
|$19,849
|$16,400
|$17,884
|$98,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 4MATIC AMG GLE 63 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,617
|Maintenance
|$379
|$4,305
|$4,781
|$2,426
|$4,637
|$16,529
|Repairs
|$1,526
|$2,329
|$2,513
|$2,707
|$2,917
|$11,992
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,880
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,132
|Financing
|$2,906
|$2,336
|$1,730
|$1,082
|$392
|$8,446
|Depreciation
|$10,905
|$5,847
|$5,146
|$4,559
|$4,091
|$30,548
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,858
|$19,269
|$18,754
|$15,495
|$16,898
|$93,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 GLE-Class AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$283
|$3,205
|$3,560
|$1,806
|$3,453
|$12,306
|Repairs
|$1,136
|$1,734
|$1,871
|$2,016
|$2,172
|$8,928
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,144
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,332
|Financing
|$2,163
|$1,739
|$1,288
|$806
|$292
|$6,288
|Depreciation
|$8,119
|$4,353
|$3,831
|$3,395
|$3,046
|$22,744
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,019
|$14,346
|$13,963
|$11,536
|$12,581
|$69,445
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 GLE-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class in Virginia is:not available
