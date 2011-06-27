Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever owned!
This is the best riding and driving car that I have ever owned! I traded in my 2011 Mercedes E350 sedan because I wanted to ride higher and have a smaller SUV than my husband's Acura MDX (along with all the new Mercedes safety technology). We ordered the AMG GLC 43 AWD and added the upgraded lighting package, active parking package, Garmin navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and the heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel. This is the 1st car that I have looked forward to driving every morning. The acceleration of the AMG engine, steering, turning radius and braking are fabulous! I don't miss the Mercedes COMAND system at all! Using the Garmin navigation (installed with a SD card in the center console) works with the head-up display. And I have used Apple CarPlay separately with no problems (as long as you have cell phone service, but does not display on the heads-up windshield display). The Acura MDX is more "cushy" in the front seats and has the active lane assist and adaptive cruise control (that I did not get since you have to buy the COMAND system with navigation to get the Mercedes Distronic systems and I specifically wanted Apple CarPlay and Garmin navigation too). My husband wants to drive the AMG more than the MDX because the driving experience is actually fun! I highly recommend this car. UPDATE: After 7 months of owning this car I have had zero issues or complaints. Once a car going the opposite direction turned right in front of me and I had to swerve going 45 mph and the car handling was perfect and I avoided a head-on collision. The A/C is great in the hot weather. I have used the Apple CarPlay more than the Garmin navigation and either way works great. I have really liked having the heads up display on the windshield and will try to have that on all future cars. My daughter loves this car too and wants me to give it to her someday... I would buy this car again for sure!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great Solid Little SUV!
You're probably not looking at AMG if you are frugal on price. So, let's get that out of the way now. If you want a solid SUV that has serious engine power for those times when you need it, top of the line tech features, and is easy on the eye, and can be used as a daily driver, buy or lease this car - you wont be disappointed. Forget the crap about it being a "baby-AMG" - this car has a ton of power - in fact, probably too much for most roads in the US. So, with great power comes great responsibility - own up to the fact you just want a serious little SUV to get the job done, and move on - get the AMG GLC 43 - it does not disappoint. Just stay in warranty and you're good for many years.
- Performance
Ferocious performance,
Coming from an Audi SQ5, this is the raucous relative. Don’t get me wrong, this is a fantastic little SUV and I’m more than happy I made the switch. The performance is outstanding and the build quality both inside and outside is impeccable. Can’t speak to the reliability as of yet as I’m only at 1500 miles but so far so good. Oh, and that engine note singing in the background is glorious. In Sport+ mode it feels like riding a bull but it’s a blast! This vehicle checks all the boxes, particularly “just plain fun to drive every single time”.
Worst Mercedes Purchase Ever
Purchased the AMG GLC43 in December 2017. Traction issues, crabbing, and noise issues started within two weeks of ownership. Dealership was not able to fix any of the problems. Tires needed to be replaced at 7500 miles. Knocking noises recorded and video was provided to the service manager at the dealership. The dealership kept saying the vehicle was operating the way is should. The dealership was not able to fix any of the problems. Brakes replaced on the vehicle at 3500 miles and were required again slightly before reaching 7400 miles. Traded the vehicle after 1 year of ownership.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner