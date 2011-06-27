Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever owned! Kris , 12/08/2017 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This is the best riding and driving car that I have ever owned! I traded in my 2011 Mercedes E350 sedan because I wanted to ride higher and have a smaller SUV than my husband's Acura MDX (along with all the new Mercedes safety technology). We ordered the AMG GLC 43 AWD and added the upgraded lighting package, active parking package, Garmin navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and the heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel. This is the 1st car that I have looked forward to driving every morning. The acceleration of the AMG engine, steering, turning radius and braking are fabulous! I don't miss the Mercedes COMAND system at all! Using the Garmin navigation (installed with a SD card in the center console) works with the head-up display. And I have used Apple CarPlay separately with no problems (as long as you have cell phone service, but does not display on the heads-up windshield display). The Acura MDX is more "cushy" in the front seats and has the active lane assist and adaptive cruise control (that I did not get since you have to buy the COMAND system with navigation to get the Mercedes Distronic systems and I specifically wanted Apple CarPlay and Garmin navigation too). My husband wants to drive the AMG more than the MDX because the driving experience is actually fun! I highly recommend this car. UPDATE: After 7 months of owning this car I have had zero issues or complaints. Once a car going the opposite direction turned right in front of me and I had to swerve going 45 mph and the car handling was perfect and I avoided a head-on collision. The A/C is great in the hot weather. I have used the Apple CarPlay more than the Garmin navigation and either way works great. I have really liked having the heads up display on the windshield and will try to have that on all future cars. My daughter loves this car too and wants me to give it to her someday... I would buy this car again for sure! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great Solid Little SUV! Jack , 09/10/2018 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful You're probably not looking at AMG if you are frugal on price. So, let's get that out of the way now. If you want a solid SUV that has serious engine power for those times when you need it, top of the line tech features, and is easy on the eye, and can be used as a daily driver, buy or lease this car - you wont be disappointed. Forget the crap about it being a "baby-AMG" - this car has a ton of power - in fact, probably too much for most roads in the US. So, with great power comes great responsibility - own up to the fact you just want a serious little SUV to get the job done, and move on - get the AMG GLC 43 - it does not disappoint. Just stay in warranty and you're good for many years. Performance

Ferocious performance, Bob , 08/02/2018 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Coming from an Audi SQ5, this is the raucous relative. Don't get me wrong, this is a fantastic little SUV and I'm more than happy I made the switch. The performance is outstanding and the build quality both inside and outside is impeccable. Can't speak to the reliability as of yet as I'm only at 1500 miles but so far so good. Oh, and that engine note singing in the background is glorious. In Sport+ mode it feels like riding a bull but it's a blast! This vehicle checks all the boxes, particularly "just plain fun to drive every single time".