GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$67,360*
Total Cash Price
$49,481
AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,707*
Total Cash Price
$50,471
AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$92,283*
Total Cash Price
$67,789
AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$94,978*
Total Cash Price
$69,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class Coupe SUV GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$337
|$1,271
|$999
|$3,209
|$2,895
|$8,711
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,286
|$1,977
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,025
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,209
|Financing
|$2,661
|$2,140
|$1,584
|$991
|$359
|$7,735
|Depreciation
|$8,669
|$6,167
|$5,040
|$5,648
|$4,935
|$30,459
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,504
|$12,526
|$10,663
|$14,269
|$13,398
|$67,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$344
|$1,296
|$1,019
|$3,273
|$2,953
|$8,885
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,312
|$2,017
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,066
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,253
|Financing
|$2,714
|$2,183
|$1,616
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,890
|Depreciation
|$8,842
|$6,290
|$5,141
|$5,761
|$5,034
|$31,068
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,834
|$12,777
|$10,876
|$14,554
|$13,666
|$68,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,408
|$1,458
|$1,508
|$1,560
|$7,295
|Maintenance
|$462
|$1,741
|$1,369
|$4,396
|$3,966
|$11,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,762
|$2,708
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,774
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,026
|Financing
|$3,646
|$2,932
|$2,170
|$1,358
|$492
|$10,597
|Depreciation
|$11,877
|$8,449
|$6,905
|$7,738
|$6,761
|$41,729
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,610
|$17,161
|$14,608
|$19,549
|$18,355
|$92,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GLC-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$1,500
|$1,552
|$1,606
|$7,508
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,792
|$1,409
|$4,525
|$4,082
|$12,283
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,813
|$2,788
|$4,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,855
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,115
|Financing
|$3,752
|$3,017
|$2,233
|$1,397
|$506
|$10,906
|Depreciation
|$12,223
|$8,695
|$7,106
|$7,964
|$6,958
|$42,947
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,271
|$17,662
|$15,035
|$20,119
|$18,891
|$94,978
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe in Virginia is:not available
