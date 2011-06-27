  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe SUV Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$42,990 - $49,995
Love my GLC Coupe

Bee, 01/21/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
