Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLA-Class SUV
GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,655*
Total Cash Price
$25,228
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,688*
Total Cash Price
$25,733
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$70,767*
Total Cash Price
$34,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$4,428
|Maintenance
|$531
|$2,649
|$1,966
|$1,380
|$3,439
|$9,965
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,736
|$1,874
|$2,019
|$2,172
|$8,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,091
|$808
|$505
|$183
|$3,944
|Depreciation
|$5,497
|$2,715
|$2,389
|$2,118
|$1,901
|$14,620
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,267
|$10,689
|$9,609
|$8,669
|$10,421
|$51,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLA-Class SUV AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$4,517
|Maintenance
|$542
|$2,702
|$2,005
|$1,408
|$3,508
|$10,164
|Repairs
|$1,161
|$1,771
|$1,911
|$2,059
|$2,215
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,113
|$824
|$515
|$187
|$4,023
|Depreciation
|$5,607
|$2,769
|$2,437
|$2,160
|$1,939
|$14,912
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,512
|$10,903
|$9,801
|$8,842
|$10,629
|$52,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$6,066
|Maintenance
|$727
|$3,629
|$2,693
|$1,891
|$4,711
|$13,652
|Repairs
|$1,559
|$2,378
|$2,567
|$2,766
|$2,976
|$12,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,859
|$1,495
|$1,107
|$692
|$251
|$5,403
|Depreciation
|$7,531
|$3,720
|$3,273
|$2,902
|$2,604
|$20,029
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,806
|$14,644
|$13,164
|$11,877
|$14,277
|$70,767
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
