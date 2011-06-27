Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Fun to Drive, lots of improvements
I was looking for a replacement for my 2011 GL450, and was getting tired of the poor user interface of the controls, hard to enter address on the navigation using the arrow keys, etc. The 2014 GL450 is exciting to drive. It is peppy, the controls are well laid out and the steering is light and responsive. The turn radius is tight, and a roomy interior. There have been a lot of small and steady improvements (see my list of favorite features below). It still feels solid (I had been hit by another car at 50mph on the driver side door in the previous GL and the solid door held up and protected me well). The technology and electronics has been updated also. Overall, a fun car to drive.
Love this beast
Owned the car for a few years, put 64k miles, no problems, only regular maintenance which actually doesn’t cost that much. Oil change with filter only 130$ at the dealer, I think very reasonable, in comparison I paid 400$ for oil change for my cayenne so I’m pretty happy with reliability and cost of ownership. Resale value of course not great but it’s a good thing for people who buy this vehicle used. Great fit and finish of all the interior components. Headlight performance is not best but I updated the bulbs and it definitely made an improvement. Great acceleration and handling despite the size and weight of the vehicle. Would recommend it to anyone! Love mine
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
You will think this is SUV is awesome if you haven't driven a lexus ever...
I own 2014 GL550 for more than a year now. At best, this is an OK SUV. This is my second and last GL. MB does not have the reliability, built quality or attention to detail to warrant the price tag and more than $10k premium over other SUVs. GL is annoyingly unreliable. Keyfob stops working when it gets cold. You can get stranded outside your car in a cold night if your keyfob happens to get cold for whatever reason. Disctronic plus and Presafe features stop working in the middle of driving when it's rainy or snowy outside, when you need them most. I reported to MB customer service and dealership to no await. Other owners seem to have similar annoying problems they get used to. Why pay 100k?
Mercedes 2014 Gl 450 -- it died a short death!
At 75,000 miles it died. 2 cylinders went bad. Mercedes wanted $30,000 to fix it. I proposed a 20% discount on a new one and Mercedes said "NO". No more Mercedes for me -- no value the $80,000 that In originally spent. I replaced it with a Lincoln Aviator.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An amazing value when purchased used!
I bought a 2014 GL 550 w/ 40K miles in 2017 for $55K (original MSRP $95K in 2014 -- sharp depreciation!). Had been part of MB's certified vehicle offering. What a spectacular vehicle for the money! This big MB is so fast, and handles so incredibly well that I find Texas's top, 80-mph speed limit to be frustratingly low. Although intended for the US market, this twin-turbo V8 with wide, performance tires would be more at home at much higher speeds on Germany's autobahns. The brakes are every bit as impressive as the engine. In addition to almost preternatural performance for such a big vehicle, the interior comforts are also great, starting with the Harmon Kardon stereo, but also the massaging, heated & cooled seats, and triple sunroof. I'm not a fan of the cumbersome navigation system, however, and children over twelve are uncomfortable in the third-row seats. Finally, the MB dealer here in San Antonio has been delightful to deal with for routine maintenance.
