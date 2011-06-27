Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Brian Rocha , 10/01/2015 GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)

11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Thought I did the smart thing trading my LR3 in for this. Boy was I wrong. Desite Land Rovers reputation for poor reliability, mine had no major issues. Bought this with 60,000 miles on it and a 4 year warranty (thank God I did). Power liftgate only lowers when it feels like it, oil leaks, DEF tank heater, oth wheel bearings, engine mounts, transmission mounts, transmission valve body, clunking fr front suspension that dealer still hasnt fixed, second row seat back will not go back up because center seatbelt will not unlock and allow the belt to come out. Fuel economy is dismal for a diesel. I get about 20-21 mpg as long as I don't go above 75mph. Shifts at high RPM, anything more than driving like a granny makes the rpm go up to 3,000+. Have to manually upshift with the paddles, which are very slow to respond and sometimes don't respond. When i first take off in first headed to work, the engine spins up as it shifts to second followed by a jerk. Only does this once during the first drive of the morning, then its fine. I've owned an ML320 that was trouble free. Wish i could get rid of this thing, as it has given me more trouble than every other vehicle I've ever owned in my life combined. My LR3 rode alot smoother, and the suspension is so freaking slow to raise and lower. My Land Rover raised and lowered in just a couple seconds (less than 5 seconds literally!). This thing takes a minute or two and raises very very slowly, amd when it is raised it rides horribly like it has no suspension. The Land Rover rode good even in off road extended height. Was getting about 26 mpg hwy for the first few months, now im lucky if I get over 21. Only thing good about this is the compliments people give. If they only knew. Last Mercedes I'll ever buy. Think I'll go Japanese as they are far less troublesome but also BORING! The LR3 also held bigger cargo, as the roof is taller and the opening is wider despite being a more narrow vehicle than the GL. If only the LR3/LR4 had a diesel because the fuel economy was why i traded it in for the GL.