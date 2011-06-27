  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

4.2
20 reviews
The worst car I have ever owned.

cm8112, 06/06/2014
40 of 41 people found this review helpful

We purchased a brand new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450. Fully Loaded, including entertainment and towing packages. In January 2014 our problems started. The car had just a little over 60K miles. Airmatics were gone, one after another within days. One of them even blew up. 4 Electrical problems, including radio, and door locks. All repairs costed more than $4,500 within 6 months, and it continued until we had enough. It just started to fall apart after 60K miles. I gave it away for $26K. Lost almost 50 grand in 4 years. I was lucky with that history of repairs. Do yourself a favor get a Japanese car. Our time, hard earned money and peace of mind are valuable. Stay away of this car and brand.

Report Abuse

Great ride when it's not in the shop

David M., 09/01/2016
GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Pros: Handles well for the size of the car. Love the styling. Acceleration with V8 allows you to move quickly when needed. Cons: Lots of repairs over 2 year period: engine $5000, rubber flex boot for smooth ride 3 wheels at $850 each, air diffuser 3 at $350 each, visor deteriorated $400, etc. I probably have spent $10 k in maintenance over 2 years. I did buy a 3 year extended warranty for $3,800 which covered the engine repair. Car was in the shop for 6 weeks while the warranty company validated the repair. This is not a car for the budget conscious buyer. I'm selling mine before the warranty expires.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Worst vehicle I've ever owned!

Brian Rocha, 10/01/2015
GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Thought I did the smart thing trading my LR3 in for this. Boy was I wrong. Desite Land Rovers reputation for poor reliability, mine had no major issues. Bought this with 60,000 miles on it and a 4 year warranty (thank God I did). Power liftgate only lowers when it feels like it, oil leaks, DEF tank heater, oth wheel bearings, engine mounts, transmission mounts, transmission valve body, clunking fr front suspension that dealer still hasnt fixed, second row seat back will not go back up because center seatbelt will not unlock and allow the belt to come out. Fuel economy is dismal for a diesel. I get about 20-21 mpg as long as I don't go above 75mph. Shifts at high RPM, anything more than driving like a granny makes the rpm go up to 3,000+. Have to manually upshift with the paddles, which are very slow to respond and sometimes don't respond. When i first take off in first headed to work, the engine spins up as it shifts to second followed by a jerk. Only does this once during the first drive of the morning, then its fine. I've owned an ML320 that was trouble free. Wish i could get rid of this thing, as it has given me more trouble than every other vehicle I've ever owned in my life combined. My LR3 rode alot smoother, and the suspension is so freaking slow to raise and lower. My Land Rover raised and lowered in just a couple seconds (less than 5 seconds literally!). This thing takes a minute or two and raises very very slowly, amd when it is raised it rides horribly like it has no suspension. The Land Rover rode good even in off road extended height. Was getting about 26 mpg hwy for the first few months, now im lucky if I get over 21. Only thing good about this is the compliments people give. If they only knew. Last Mercedes I'll ever buy. Think I'll go Japanese as they are far less troublesome but also BORING! The LR3 also held bigger cargo, as the roof is taller and the opening is wider despite being a more narrow vehicle than the GL. If only the LR3/LR4 had a diesel because the fuel economy was why i traded it in for the GL.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Flawless

Tom Smith, 06/06/2010
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

This car is simply flawless. I have yet to find fault with it-The seats are wonderful, the ride is excellent, and the handling is amazing for such a large SUV. Test drove Q7, R Class, Escalade, Escalade ESV, and QX, only the ESV had a roomier third row, and the q7's 3rd row was smaller then my wife's BMW x3. The Escalade's dash was a little nicer but it looked to flashy and no fold flat third row. The heated and cooled cup holders were very nice though and wish this car had them.Overall this car is perfect, and would highly recommend to anyone with a large family. Its served mine of 7 and 2 dogs very well, so well in fact I'm selling my wife's x3 for one of these. Will be buying 2 more in a year.

Report Abuse

550 GL

WBL, 02/09/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had the GL 550 for a week and can say it is the finest SUV I have driven. I had two GL 450s prior to this auto. It is much more powerful and comfortable to drive than any other SUV I have owned including Range Rover HSE.

Report Abuse
