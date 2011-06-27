Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
The worst car I have ever owned.
We purchased a brand new 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL450. Fully Loaded, including entertainment and towing packages. In January 2014 our problems started. The car had just a little over 60K miles. Airmatics were gone, one after another within days. One of them even blew up. 4 Electrical problems, including radio, and door locks. All repairs costed more than $4,500 within 6 months, and it continued until we had enough. It just started to fall apart after 60K miles. I gave it away for $26K. Lost almost 50 grand in 4 years. I was lucky with that history of repairs. Do yourself a favor get a Japanese car. Our time, hard earned money and peace of mind are valuable. Stay away of this car and brand.
Great ride when it's not in the shop
Pros: Handles well for the size of the car. Love the styling. Acceleration with V8 allows you to move quickly when needed. Cons: Lots of repairs over 2 year period: engine $5000, rubber flex boot for smooth ride 3 wheels at $850 each, air diffuser 3 at $350 each, visor deteriorated $400, etc. I probably have spent $10 k in maintenance over 2 years. I did buy a 3 year extended warranty for $3,800 which covered the engine repair. Car was in the shop for 6 weeks while the warranty company validated the repair. This is not a car for the budget conscious buyer. I'm selling mine before the warranty expires.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst vehicle I've ever owned!
Thought I did the smart thing trading my LR3 in for this. Boy was I wrong. Desite Land Rovers reputation for poor reliability, mine had no major issues. Bought this with 60,000 miles on it and a 4 year warranty (thank God I did). Power liftgate only lowers when it feels like it, oil leaks, DEF tank heater, oth wheel bearings, engine mounts, transmission mounts, transmission valve body, clunking fr front suspension that dealer still hasnt fixed, second row seat back will not go back up because center seatbelt will not unlock and allow the belt to come out. Fuel economy is dismal for a diesel. I get about 20-21 mpg as long as I don't go above 75mph. Shifts at high RPM, anything more than driving like a granny makes the rpm go up to 3,000+. Have to manually upshift with the paddles, which are very slow to respond and sometimes don't respond. When i first take off in first headed to work, the engine spins up as it shifts to second followed by a jerk. Only does this once during the first drive of the morning, then its fine. I've owned an ML320 that was trouble free. Wish i could get rid of this thing, as it has given me more trouble than every other vehicle I've ever owned in my life combined. My LR3 rode alot smoother, and the suspension is so freaking slow to raise and lower. My Land Rover raised and lowered in just a couple seconds (less than 5 seconds literally!). This thing takes a minute or two and raises very very slowly, amd when it is raised it rides horribly like it has no suspension. The Land Rover rode good even in off road extended height. Was getting about 26 mpg hwy for the first few months, now im lucky if I get over 21. Only thing good about this is the compliments people give. If they only knew. Last Mercedes I'll ever buy. Think I'll go Japanese as they are far less troublesome but also BORING! The LR3 also held bigger cargo, as the roof is taller and the opening is wider despite being a more narrow vehicle than the GL. If only the LR3/LR4 had a diesel because the fuel economy was why i traded it in for the GL.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Flawless
This car is simply flawless. I have yet to find fault with it-The seats are wonderful, the ride is excellent, and the handling is amazing for such a large SUV. Test drove Q7, R Class, Escalade, Escalade ESV, and QX, only the ESV had a roomier third row, and the q7's 3rd row was smaller then my wife's BMW x3. The Escalade's dash was a little nicer but it looked to flashy and no fold flat third row. The heated and cooled cup holders were very nice though and wish this car had them.Overall this car is perfect, and would highly recommend to anyone with a large family. Its served mine of 7 and 2 dogs very well, so well in fact I'm selling my wife's x3 for one of these. Will be buying 2 more in a year.
550 GL
I have had the GL 550 for a week and can say it is the finest SUV I have driven. I had two GL 450s prior to this auto. It is much more powerful and comfortable to drive than any other SUV I have owned including Range Rover HSE.
Sponsored cars related to the GL-Class
Related Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner