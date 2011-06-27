Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Agree with total bust!

Ms Lank, 02/08/2019
G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I agree completely with the review above and have had passengers trapped in the back seat numerous times. The controls for the drivers side heat are backwards from what the screen says which is bothersome and the car does not have as many comfort features as you would hope. Aside from awesome exterior styling I’m sad I made the purchase.

