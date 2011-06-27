  1. Home
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

The Best !!!!!!!!!!

cemi, 08/16/2011
Love this truck, 5000 miles no problems !!! strong acceleration!! exterior styling!!!! and many more !!

Solid. Over-engineered and an investment

Stephen Gandee, 12/17/2016
G550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A)
This thing doesn't drive great and gets poor gas mileage. But you know that.... It sounds tough with the dual exhaust under the running boards. It's completely impractical unless you are driving in the Arctic or Sub-saharan Africa but emotionally feels great and should last a lot longer than you do. This is the car you can pass down and remember how they made real cars that a human had to operate!

