  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 G-Class
5(76%)4(14%)3(3%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,983 - $20,631
Used G-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

G500 Lemon

Dr.MLG, 10/30/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Mechanical and electrial defects have kept the vehicle in the service department over 30 days in the first 3 months of ownership. The noise that developed recently, from somewhere in the dash, which started after replacing the starter switch, is still present after 2 1/2 weeks in the shop. MB decided that it is a design problem that I have to live with.

Report Abuse

Unsafe at any speed

Unsafeatanyspeed, 06/17/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had a problem with the so called safety features from day one- the ESP would engage going around any corner and the car would swerve into the oncoming lane. It took 4 trips in 4 months to get someone to actually drive the car and discover that there indeed was a defect in the system. By that time I wanted nothing to do with this unsafe vehicle.

Report Abuse

Nothing like it

Don, 10/10/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This big SUV has more power than you would realize. Catches others on the road by surprise with its spunk. The other eyeopener for me, having owned three Range Rovers, is the stares it receives. You cannot miss it on the road.

Report Abuse

Buy anything but...

eurocar, 09/18/2003
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is horrible. From the day I bought it I've had nothing but problems. The dealership people are inentive to the problems I've been having. The service deparment is constantly on backorder for parts and it is overall a bad experience. This is the first time that I've bought a Mercedes (happy BMW owner) and Chrysler quality is really showing itself in this SUV.

Report Abuse

G-500

Zielke6, 11/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I view the G wagon as a fun to drive head turing everyday vehicle.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G-Classes for sale

Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles