2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews
Why did I drive a volvo wagon for 30 years?
I bought the E wagon last month. Volvo has given up on wagons, and I have older dogs who can’t get up in a SUV. Not that I liked SUV’s in the first place. This car is nothing short of perfection. Beyond comfortable, extended seats, great sight lines, beautiful interior, and my dogs can jump in! When Volvo bailed on wagons ( actually they still make one but it’s an SUV height- and the price increase was 30% ) my only option was Mercedes, Audi and BMW. The latter two are too small. I am SO HAPPY i bought this car, and so are my dogs! 7 months later after buying the car it’s still a 5 star! I took it in for it’s first service at 10K and noticed they didn’t rotate the tires. I asked the dealer in St Paul why, and was told because I didn’t pre pay for service. Why would anyone give a car dealer money for service to be preformed in the future is beyond me. So I had to pay another $29.95 ( can we please just say $30 bucks??) to rotate the stupid tires. One last item, it does not come with a spare tire. My friend told me that, so if you’re doing any cross country driving you might want to buy one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best All Around Car Period.
My 2019 E450 wagon is without question the best car I've ever owned--taking into account S550 MB, E500 MB, Porsche 911, BMW 540I, an E350 MB wagon, and several others. The car is aesthetically beautiful, is extremely fun to drive with tight sporty handling and a great 3 liter twin turbo engine and 9 speed transmission that winds up and delivers lots of power whenever you want it--all with a great engine sound, and with really great fit and finish and build quality- the interior is very attractive and sporty with beautiful leather and wood and not a piece of that hard plastic material that ends up rattling especially on cold days anywhere. The interior is also very comfortable, very well designed with amazing safety and entertainment technology as well as ambient lighting. This is all not to mention the astounding practicality--- 7 passengers and a huge payload capacity. This car is perfect for loading up with mountain bikes or mulch and is also an elegant way to drive to a formal affair. Perfect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Underwhelmed
My E450 wagon looks nice. It is so overly complicated in using infotainment functions by having to scroll thru multiple menus to get what what you want that you have driven the car a distance without your attention paid to the act of driving. I counted 5 sub menus to get to be able to turn off the traction control when other brands in this category have a hard button on the instrument panel. I also don't know why a company which prides itself on safety has a windshield wiper control which requires you to fully take one hand off of the steering wheel to activate it. I'm disappointed with my purchase and suggest customers shopping this brand critically examine the features and see if they agree with them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
E450 wagon
Could be greatest car i have owned. If you were going to drive one car from coast to coast it's the Benz wagon hands down.
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020