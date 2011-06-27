2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Why did I drive a volvo wagon for 30 years? Betsy Larey , 08/16/2019 E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the E wagon last month. Volvo has given up on wagons, and I have older dogs who can’t get up in a SUV. Not that I liked SUV’s in the first place. This car is nothing short of perfection. Beyond comfortable, extended seats, great sight lines, beautiful interior, and my dogs can jump in! When Volvo bailed on wagons ( actually they still make one but it’s an SUV height- and the price increase was 30% ) my only option was Mercedes, Audi and BMW. The latter two are too small. I am SO HAPPY i bought this car, and so are my dogs! 7 months later after buying the car it’s still a 5 star! I took it in for it’s first service at 10K and noticed they didn’t rotate the tires. I asked the dealer in St Paul why, and was told because I didn’t pre pay for service. Why would anyone give a car dealer money for service to be preformed in the future is beyond me. So I had to pay another $29.95 ( can we please just say $30 bucks??) to rotate the stupid tires. One last item, it does not come with a spare tire. My friend told me that, so if you’re doing any cross country driving you might want to buy one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best All Around Car Period. SAUL LAW , 09/13/2019 E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2019 E450 wagon is without question the best car I've ever owned--taking into account S550 MB, E500 MB, Porsche 911, BMW 540I, an E350 MB wagon, and several others. The car is aesthetically beautiful, is extremely fun to drive with tight sporty handling and a great 3 liter twin turbo engine and 9 speed transmission that winds up and delivers lots of power whenever you want it--all with a great engine sound, and with really great fit and finish and build quality- the interior is very attractive and sporty with beautiful leather and wood and not a piece of that hard plastic material that ends up rattling especially on cold days anywhere. The interior is also very comfortable, very well designed with amazing safety and entertainment technology as well as ambient lighting. This is all not to mention the astounding practicality--- 7 passengers and a huge payload capacity. This car is perfect for loading up with mountain bikes or mulch and is also an elegant way to drive to a formal affair. Perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Underwhelmed Driving it because I have to , 09/07/2019 E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 5 of 9 people found this review helpful My E450 wagon looks nice. It is so overly complicated in using infotainment functions by having to scroll thru multiple menus to get what what you want that you have driven the car a distance without your attention paid to the act of driving. I counted 5 sub menus to get to be able to turn off the traction control when other brands in this category have a hard button on the instrument panel. I also don't know why a company which prides itself on safety has a windshield wiper control which requires you to fully take one hand off of the steering wheel to activate it. I'm disappointed with my purchase and suggest customers shopping this brand critically examine the features and see if they agree with them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse