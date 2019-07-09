2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
- Available semi-automated driver assistance technology
- Vast array of personalization options
- High-horsepower AMG models are fun to drive
- Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating
Every year, Mercedes-Benz updates and introduces new features to the venerable E-Class to make it even more attractive to buyers. Following a complete redesign of the sedan and wagon variants in 2017, Mercedes introduced fully reworked versions of the coupe and convertible last year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class moves the ball even farther forward, with more oomph for the V6 model and an all-new six-cylinder mild hybrid powertrain.
The E 450 model supplants last year's E 400 as the V6-powered option for the 2019 E-Class. Aside from gaining an extra 50 in Mercedes' badging department, the turbocharged 3.0-liter gets a boost of 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, for a total of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.
But the biggest news is one step up the E-Class hierarchy. The new AMG E 53 replaces the AMG E 43 as the entry-level performance model, and you can get it on the coupe and convertible in addition to the sedan. It still uses a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but this time it's an inline-six paired to a starter-alternator fed by a 48-volt battery. The battery essentially recharges while coasting and braking, while the starter-alternator gives extra boost at low speeds, before the turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the AMG E 53 has slightly more power and better fuel economy than the E 450.
On top of all this, the E-Class continues to provide top-notch technology features and an impeccably crafted cabin. Whether you're after stately luxury, face-flattening performance or both, the E-Class' continuous improvements help make it one of our favorite midsize luxury vehicles.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon as one of Edmunds' Best Family Cars for this year.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E 300 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon).
Standard equipment for the E-Class E 300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17- or 18-inch wheels (depending on whether you choose the Luxury or Sport exterior styling), an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology highlights for the E 300 are a 12.3-inch central display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two USB ports. Safety features include a rearview camera, a drowsy driver warning system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The E 450 gets all of the E 300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E 450 wagon has a power liftgate, the coupe has a panoramic sunroof, and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector, the Airscarf neck warmer and a rear center pass-through. The coupe and the convertible also come with leather upholstery.
Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E 300 and E 450. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel and simulated-leather dash covering options and a different grille.
For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability, with one exception. The Convenience package — which includes keyless entry, heated front seats, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring, and a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation — is only available on the E 300. The Premium package is available for both models, adding the contents of the Convenience package plus a wireless charging pad and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.
For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the new AMG E 53, which comes with most of the E 450's standard equipment, plus a stronger yet slightly more fuel-efficient mild hybrid powertrain. The centerpiece is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The AMG E 53 also adds all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and simulated suede upholstery.
At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E 63 S. It gets the E 53's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and the contents of the Parking Assistance package (detailed below). Any E 63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes. The wagon also comes with a panoramic sunroof.
A number of packages are available throughout the model range, and they mostly center on active driving systems and comfort features. These include the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.
Many of the options from upper models can be ordered on the less expensive trims. Other notable options, whether they are stand-alone features or part of lightly contented packages, include an adaptive air suspension, soft-close doors, tri-zone climate control, an air fragrance system, an upgraded gauge cluster display, a head-up display, additional sound and solar insulation, multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a 23-speaker Burmester sound system. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- engine
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- driving experience
- road noise
- towing
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- value
- steering wheel
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the E wagon last month. Volvo has given up on wagons, and I have older dogs who can’t get up in a SUV. Not that I liked SUV’s in the first place. This car is nothing short of perfection. Beyond comfortable, extended seats, great sight lines, beautiful interior, and my dogs can jump in! When Volvo bailed on wagons ( actually they still make one but it’s an SUV height- and the price increase was 30% ) my only option was Mercedes, Audi and BMW. The latter two are too small. I am SO HAPPY i bought this car, and so are my dogs! 7 months later after buying the car it’s still a 5 star! I took it in for it’s first service at 10K and noticed they didn’t rotate the tires. I asked the dealer in St Paul why, and was told because I didn’t pre pay for service. Why would anyone give a car dealer money for service to be preformed in the future is beyond me. So I had to pay another $29.95 ( can we please just say $30 bucks??) to rotate the stupid tires. One last item, it does not come with a spare tire. My friend told me that, so if you’re doing any cross country driving you might want to buy one.
My 2019 E450 wagon is without question the best car I've ever owned--taking into account S550 MB, E500 MB, Porsche 911, BMW 540I, an E350 MB wagon, and several others. The car is aesthetically beautiful, is extremely fun to drive with tight sporty handling and a great 3 liter twin turbo engine and 9 speed transmission that winds up and delivers lots of power whenever you want it--all with a great engine sound, and with really great fit and finish and build quality- the interior is very attractive and sporty with beautiful leather and wood and not a piece of that hard plastic material that ends up rattling especially on cold days anywhere. The interior is also very comfortable, very well designed with amazing safety and entertainment technology as well as ambient lighting. This is all not to mention the astounding practicality--- 7 passengers and a huge payload capacity. This car is perfect for loading up with mountain bikes or mulch and is also an elegant way to drive to a formal affair. Perfect.
My E450 wagon looks nice. It is so overly complicated in using infotainment functions by having to scroll thru multiple menus to get what what you want that you have driven the car a distance without your attention paid to the act of driving. I counted 5 sub menus to get to be able to turn off the traction control when other brands in this category have a hard button on the instrument panel. I also don't know why a company which prides itself on safety has a windshield wiper control which requires you to fully take one hand off of the steering wheel to activate it. I'm disappointed with my purchase and suggest customers shopping this brand critically examine the features and see if they agree with them.
Could be greatest car i have owned. If you were going to drive one car from coast to coast it's the Benz wagon hands down.
Features & Specs
|E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,700
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,200
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$64,700
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$108,850
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
As a small luxury car, the Mercedes C-Class is one step down from the E-Class in terms of size. As such, the rear seat is not as roomy — the E-Class is a better choice if you frequently travel with more than one passenger. The C-Class has fewer standard and available luxury features, but it's also considerably less expensive than the E-Class. Overall, the C-Class' beautifully detailed cabin and enviable driving experience are worthy of the Mercedes-Benz badge.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is one of the Mercedes' primary competitors. Like the E-Class, it offers a full line of powertrains, from the turbocharged four-cylinder of the 530i to the high-performance M5 sport sedan. It's a very solid choice in the midsize sedan category, but the Mercedes outclasses it slightly in most major areas. To learn more about the 5 Series of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6
The redesigned Audi A6 sedan also directly competes with the E-Class, and some might find this high-tech four-door even more enticing. Dual touchscreens, a fully digital instrument panel, semi-automated driving functions — if you can think of it, chances are the A6 has it. There's only one powertrain offered for now, and this model is slightly more expensive than the base E-Class.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,200.
Other versions include:
- E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,700
- E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,200
- E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $64,700
- AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $108,850
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon is offered in the following styles: E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-Class Wagon 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-Class Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 E-Class Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC, E 450 Sport 4MATIC, E 450 Luxury 4MATIC, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
