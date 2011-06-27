Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

dfwsig , 07/07/2019 E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wonderful car (wagon). So useful and a very nice car on the road. My only two areas of dissatisfaction are 1. The suspension. Seems to hit bottom. Not the bottom of the car but the bottom or top of the range of motion. Hard to describe but when you hit a dip, you will immediately understand. From what I have read, a different suspension takes care of this. 2. A persistent rattle in the dash area. Working on getting it fixed. Would love to trade it on a newer model but the car has depreciated almost 50% in only 2 years (only 12000 miles, like new) so when I see what mine is worth I say that I would buy it for that and keep it 😊