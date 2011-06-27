Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Diane Farber , 08/29/2015 E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

11 of 14 people found this review helpful

Mercedes has done it again! Just took delivery on my new 2015 E350 4Matic Sport Wagon! This is my 4th wagon and it just keeps getting better. When I am driving this baby I am in control. She gives me sport yet luxury. I cannot say enough about this vehicle except I am happy that I am one of the lucky ones who gets to drive such an amazing wagon. The dealership, Mercedes Benz of Orlando, my go to dealer helped put me into this special driving machine. I have been a customer for over 30 years and they have always treated me well. So, if you are in the market for understated elegance with many options and want your lady to feel special and your children to feel extremely safe, go out and purchase this vehicle. You will be glad that you did.