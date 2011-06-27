Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Saw it...loved it...bought it!
This was an excellent choice! Buyers should be discriminating in looking for and buying a 3-model-year-old car, but with patience, a great deal can be found.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Gulfstream jet on four wheels
Bought our 2015 E550 convertible four months ago with only 23K miles on it for literally 1/2 of MRSP. Remarkable automobile that coddles you in comfort while exciting you with its performance. Twin-turbo V8 has unadvertised “giggle factor.”’everyone we take for a ride giggles when we hit the gas. Extremely comfortable car that raps around you like a favorite blanket. Switch from Comfort to Sport mode and the car subtly changes its personality to one that looks for twisted to challenge both car and driver. Receive many unsolicited compliments on styling. Power is understated. In a word...classy. Also, wife picked the car. She thought E350 was underpowered by comparison. No problems with car whatsoever.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Top notch
This is the quietest convertible I have owned (2 prior Mustangs)! The "screen deflectors" on roof and back seat area really help minimize unwanted air that minimizes need to pull my long hair into a ponytail! The convertible rag top is finished with extra insulation and with matching interior color (tan) with my sharp navy blue exterior. No mechanical or electrical issues in 2+ years I've owned my formerly leased car. The paddle shifters add a fun, sporty flair to my responsive, pretty fast car. Spacious inside and can fit a full set of golf clubs/bag in trunk even with the top retracted into the trunk.
Great Lux Convertible
If you are looking for a sport convertible a few years old that sold new in the 70 k range, go with the porsche/jag/bmw/audi. HOWEVER, If you want luxury, The e400 benz convertible is it for me. I drove all of them. Its personal though. good luck
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the E-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner