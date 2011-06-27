  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Saw it...loved it...bought it!

Terry W., 08/12/2018
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This was an excellent choice! Buyers should be discriminating in looking for and buying a 3-model-year-old car, but with patience, a great deal can be found.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Gulfstream jet on four wheels

Bruce Renaux, 08/12/2019
E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Bought our 2015 E550 convertible four months ago with only 23K miles on it for literally 1/2 of MRSP. Remarkable automobile that coddles you in comfort while exciting you with its performance. Twin-turbo V8 has unadvertised “giggle factor.”’everyone we take for a ride giggles when we hit the gas. Extremely comfortable car that raps around you like a favorite blanket. Switch from Comfort to Sport mode and the car subtly changes its personality to one that looks for twisted to challenge both car and driver. Receive many unsolicited compliments on styling. Power is understated. In a word...classy. Also, wife picked the car. She thought E350 was underpowered by comparison. No problems with car whatsoever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Top notch

R square, 05/21/2020
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This is the quietest convertible I have owned (2 prior Mustangs)! The "screen deflectors" on roof and back seat area really help minimize unwanted air that minimizes need to pull my long hair into a ponytail! The convertible rag top is finished with extra insulation and with matching interior color (tan) with my sharp navy blue exterior. No mechanical or electrical issues in 2+ years I've owned my formerly leased car. The paddle shifters add a fun, sporty flair to my responsive, pretty fast car. Spacious inside and can fit a full set of golf clubs/bag in trunk even with the top retracted into the trunk.

Great Lux Convertible

Tom, 10/18/2017
E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
If you are looking for a sport convertible a few years old that sold new in the 70 k range, go with the porsche/jag/bmw/audi. HOWEVER, If you want luxury, The e400 benz convertible is it for me. I drove all of them. Its personal though. good luck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
