Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews
2014 e class e350 4 matic
cdl1213, 04/22/2013
9 of 76 people found this review helpful
Picked up my e 350 today .It ia black with silk beige interior it has amg wheel package rear spoiler split rear seats p1 package lane tracking and blind spot indicator package.It is similar to my 2012 e 350 . The front and rear ends are new the shape is the same as my old one .The ecostart take some getting used to , there is a button to shut it off.The look of the car is great ,so is the ride.Some new safety features are standard such as collision avoidance . There is a control to change the ambient lighting in the car . You have a choice of three colors. Really like the agressive look of this car. Cant wait to open it up
