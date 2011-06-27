Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Balance shaft - MBZ does not stand behind mbzpain , 07/23/2013 54 of 55 people found this review helpful Great car, comfortable and great value. BUT be careful, as Mercedes does not stands behind their products. I have a MBZ E350, and at 63K, I got a check engine problem that required a balance shaft to be changed at the cost of $6K, because of a shaft that was not properly tempered. MBZ clearly built a product that was flawed, as about 20% of the cars that has the E350 engine had the problem. BUT they leaved us poor users to deal with it, and didn't stand behind their poor craftmaship product. Report Abuse

Good but could be great if they could FIX MY CAR dvpriem , 12/05/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Nice car but I recommend road testing on the freeway before buying. Mine makes a whine between 70 - 80 MPH. Dealer replaced rear end twice in 2500 miles. Still whines. They opened a "factory Case File" on my car. MB representative promptly called me and told me the sound was a "Characteristic" and they would do no more fixes, even though no other E350 does what mine does. I am stuck with a car that makes a whine on the freeway, and I have to drive a lot on the freeway due to where I live. Hard to believe that for this price point MB won't stand behind their cars. They used the "characteristic" line to avoid the car being labeled a lemon. Very Dishonest. Report Abuse

Still love my 2013 E350 Mike Shanok , 03/25/2016 E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful 76,500 miles since previous review with no service needs other than routine maintenance. Because I drive more than 35,000 miles a year on business and typically buy a 3-year old car and turn it in at 300,000 miles, durability, reliability, comfort and safety count much more than the cache of a luxury auto. My previous auto, a 2007 E350, was great, but the added technology in the 2013 model - better fuel economy more safety features and better storage - is a remarkable improvement. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not what I expected from MB oldcentrist , 10/23/2013 E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I leased a 2013 E350 sport sedan about 7 months ago. When I picked up the car the door had a scratch in it. Great, band new car, already repainted. TThen the car developed a pronounced rattle at idle. The dealer fixed it by adding felt tape along side the "fuel line". (!?) 6 months later I test drove a C300 and noticed it had less exhaust system noise/drone. I took the E350 in and they compared it to other E350 sedans and agreed my exhaust system was make an unusually loud droning noise. They contacted MB and were told that there were other complaints on this issue and that a "case" had been opened but there was no resolution yet. I was told to check back in 6 months!? UPDATE: I contacted Mercedes Benz US Corporate Headquarters and complained about the brush off by the dealer. The dealer contacted me the next day an ask me to bring the car back in. They kept it for 4 days and when I picked it up it was improved but still louder that many other E350s. I turned the car in at lease end and picked up a 2015 GLK 350. After driving the GLK for several months I have found it to be a much better vehicle. It has better visabillity, it's much quieter (both engine/exhaust noise and road noise), rides much smother, and is much more responsive (both acceleration and steering). It's also rock solid. When you hit a bump you hear a thump but no body vibration at all. It imparts a sense of real quality which was lacking in the E350. The looks of the GLK are, well, you either love them or hate them. But other than that everything else about the GLK has far exceeded my expectations. Unfortunately the E350 fell far short. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse