  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 E-Class
5(55%)4(30%)3(10%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale
List Price Range
$11,995 - $19,995
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Balance shaft - MBZ does not stand behind

mbzpain, 07/23/2013
54 of 55 people found this review helpful

Great car, comfortable and great value. BUT be careful, as Mercedes does not stands behind their products. I have a MBZ E350, and at 63K, I got a check engine problem that required a balance shaft to be changed at the cost of $6K, because of a shaft that was not properly tempered. MBZ clearly built a product that was flawed, as about 20% of the cars that has the E350 engine had the problem. BUT they leaved us poor users to deal with it, and didn't stand behind their poor craftmaship product.

Report Abuse

Good but could be great if they could FIX MY CAR

dvpriem, 12/05/2012
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Nice car but I recommend road testing on the freeway before buying. Mine makes a whine between 70 - 80 MPH. Dealer replaced rear end twice in 2500 miles. Still whines. They opened a "factory Case File" on my car. MB representative promptly called me and told me the sound was a "Characteristic" and they would do no more fixes, even though no other E350 does what mine does. I am stuck with a car that makes a whine on the freeway, and I have to drive a lot on the freeway due to where I live. Hard to believe that for this price point MB won't stand behind their cars. They used the "characteristic" line to avoid the car being labeled a lemon. Very Dishonest.

Report Abuse

Still love my 2013 E350

Mike Shanok, 03/25/2016
E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

76,500 miles since previous review with no service needs other than routine maintenance. Because I drive more than 35,000 miles a year on business and typically buy a 3-year old car and turn it in at 300,000 miles, durability, reliability, comfort and safety count much more than the cache of a luxury auto. My previous auto, a 2007 E350, was great, but the added technology in the 2013 model - better fuel economy more safety features and better storage - is a remarkable improvement.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Not what I expected from MB

oldcentrist, 10/23/2013
E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

I leased a 2013 E350 sport sedan about 7 months ago. When I picked up the car the door had a scratch in it. Great, band new car, already repainted. TThen the car developed a pronounced rattle at idle. The dealer fixed it by adding felt tape along side the "fuel line". (!?) 6 months later I test drove a C300 and noticed it had less exhaust system noise/drone. I took the E350 in and they compared it to other E350 sedans and agreed my exhaust system was make an unusually loud droning noise. They contacted MB and were told that there were other complaints on this issue and that a "case" had been opened but there was no resolution yet. I was told to check back in 6 months!? UPDATE: I contacted Mercedes Benz US Corporate Headquarters and complained about the brush off by the dealer. The dealer contacted me the next day an ask me to bring the car back in. They kept it for 4 days and when I picked it up it was improved but still louder that many other E350s. I turned the car in at lease end and picked up a 2015 GLK 350. After driving the GLK for several months I have found it to be a much better vehicle. It has better visabillity, it's much quieter (both engine/exhaust noise and road noise), rides much smother, and is much more responsive (both acceleration and steering). It's also rock solid. When you hit a bump you hear a thump but no body vibration at all. It imparts a sense of real quality which was lacking in the E350. The looks of the GLK are, well, you either love them or hate them. But other than that everything else about the GLK has far exceeded my expectations. Unfortunately the E350 fell far short.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

E350 4MATIC Sport

jbryanh, 09/14/2012
31 of 37 people found this review helpful

Moved up to the E-class from 2011 C300 4Matic Sport because I wanted a slightly larger vehicle. The E350 certainly accomplished that. Compared to the C300 sport the E350 ride is more comfortable but a little less "sporty". There is a some body roll noted when driving even mildly aggressive but not so enough to ruin the driving experience. There is plenty of power from the 302hp V6 and surprisingly reasonable gas mileage, thus far. Just like with my previous MB, I wanted a vehicle that stood out a little from the other MBs commonly seen. I opted for the sport trim (obviously), the 18" AMG twin spoke wheel package and rear deck-lid spoiler. Aside from appearance choices, I went with P2 p

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles