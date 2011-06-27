Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

James Young , 08/17/2019 E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)

0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Mercedes wagon I lived the last one a 2006 E500 but it was a maintenance nightmare. I have had this 2012 2 years and it has been a dream. Regular service and tires are the only expenses. Would not trade for the world