Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my wagon with AMG package

James Young, 08/17/2019
E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
This is my 2nd Mercedes wagon I lived the last one a 2006 E500 but it was a maintenance nightmare. I have had this 2012 2 years and it has been a dream. Regular service and tires are the only expenses. Would not trade for the world

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
