Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

2010 Mercedes E63 AMG Gerry , 08/21/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Just got a 2010 E63 AMG as an upgrade from my 2009 C63 AMG. This being my second AMG car, I have to say how impressed I am with AMG vehicles. The car has top notch quality, performance, and safety. I do miss the sound of the C63, but as far as driveability goes, I'd have to say the E63 is a winner. I think "bad a**" pretty much sums up this 518 horsepower, 4.3 second 0-60 MPH, rubber burning machine. Report Abuse

2010 E63 Mike , 01/29/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful stunning acceleration, very good handling, comfortable and luxurious interior, under-cover and stealthy supercar Report Abuse

The New Hammer The New Hammer , 03/28/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased in November of 2009 after selling my 2006 BMW 550. MB has finally figured out how to build the driving dynamics of a BMW and package it with a world class drive train and engine. Over the top insanity when you hit the gas and throw the car into a corner. Bottom line the best overall high performance sedan on the market! Report Abuse