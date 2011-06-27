Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
2010 Mercedes E63 AMG
Just got a 2010 E63 AMG as an upgrade from my 2009 C63 AMG. This being my second AMG car, I have to say how impressed I am with AMG vehicles. The car has top notch quality, performance, and safety. I do miss the sound of the C63, but as far as driveability goes, I'd have to say the E63 is a winner. I think "bad a**" pretty much sums up this 518 horsepower, 4.3 second 0-60 MPH, rubber burning machine.
2010 E63
stunning acceleration, very good handling, comfortable and luxurious interior, under-cover and stealthy supercar
The New Hammer
Purchased in November of 2009 after selling my 2006 BMW 550. MB has finally figured out how to build the driving dynamics of a BMW and package it with a world class drive train and engine. Over the top insanity when you hit the gas and throw the car into a corner. Bottom line the best overall high performance sedan on the market!
Stunning
This car is good all around. More then enough power to rival the 5M and B7 Alphina but not quite up to par with the pannera.
