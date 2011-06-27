Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
A very solid car but horrible nav system
Bought car because of incentives (with premium I package paid only $39k AND got 2.9% financing for 5.5 years, plus sales tax write-off)! The car feels extremely solid and stable and has a remarkable balance of comfort and sporty driving characteristics that few other cars can match. Interior and exterior design are very nice and materials and assembly are first rate. However, vinyl seats are totally out of place in car with MSRP of 57k. They are extremely uncomfortable (sweat inducing and sticky when less than 40 degrees F). Navigation system is a nightmare, too. Nothing is intuitive or easy and even after studying manual for hours the system is still fury inducing.
2009 E350 RWD Review
I bought a new 2009 E350 due to the massive incentives, both dealer and financing subsidies in July 2009. If the subsidies did not decrease the price by over 33%, I would not have bought the vehicle. Also, the 2009 fixed a lot of the prior model year issues (e.g., COMMAND problems), and a lot of options (iPod, bluetooth, DVD) were now free. At this price point, the deal was a steal. Coming from an Infiniti G (more hp and faster), I like my change.
Bad wheel quality on MB E350
We bought one certified pre-owned 2009 E350 at MB Encino, California on 3/27/2010. Only drive about one month and 860 miles, there is a front tire pressure problem that was caused by a crack inside of the wheel (rim). We drive this new car very carefully, never hit anything since there is no damage on the outside wheel, also how to we hit or damage inside of the wheel? That is a parts quality problem. MB's warranty should cover it but they don't. Please think about MB's wheel quality, before you plan to purchase a MB, since we found couple cases report about it already. Also, MB's customer service is not friendly, do not answer customer phone call, and do not care customer concern.
MASTERPIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE ART
This car is a Teutonic Masterpiece! I have owned them all...BMW, Porsche,Ferrari...and absolutely nothing...nothing... compares to this BLACK 09 E350 4MATIC w/AMG SPORT PACKAGE. Pure panache. Outstanding comfort, ride and performance. Bullet proof buid quaklity. If you have the means...go out today and buy an 09. The 56K price tag new has now depreciated to 35K. Pick a ,low mileage version and your at auto nirvana. Then, go buy a black mock turtleneck, add jeans and your favorite shoes and start cruising. You'll feel and look like a 1percenter...make no apologiZes to anyone. You earned it.
Navigation and service
False promises from sales and service. I always keep a $125.00 garmin gps with me, never wanna depend on MB nav system, I'm scared it will take me into a deep ocean one day, entire car good but nav make it worst experience
