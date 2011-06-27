Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

"Finest engineering MB car...." inftell , 08/08/2014 66 of 69 people found this review helpful I owned 2008 E-350 class. I have maintain this car perfectly. Since purchasing the car I had several annoying problems which where fixed at the MB dealer ship at inflated prices. However the last episode was the Break down of the car REAR DIFFERENTIAL AT$4300.- COST.This is an extreme case of part breakdown which can not be justified especially when buying "fine engineering car....." Report Abuse

New Owner torontomichael , 11/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Braking noise & quirks have been completely resolved from earlier E models. In fact,braking is excellent in terms of both "feel' & response at any speed including into curves. Steering has now a really nice degree of response at both high/low speed. Fit & finish just beautiful. Although car not broken in yet, I'm getting 10.8L/100km (about 27 mpg) highway without using cruise-control @ 120kph (75 mph). Extra power available through all speeds. Seat comfort very good. Paint & exterior fit integrity excellent. Quiet interior. Cargo area large & usable. Audio/phone/car computer controls on steering wheel easy to learn. Heat/cool systems accurate. 5 speed transmission nice. Road feel is there, but not harsh. Report Abuse

Worth the extravagant price newyorker , 05/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was a perfect buy even though the 65k total cost is excessively priced. The car has utility, style, power, comfort, safety and AWD making it the most practical car my family has ever ridden in. The E350 wagon is one of the very few cars that has utility for a whole family w/ luggage and the ride quality of a sport sedan. 4MATIC is very grippy and 3.5L V6 is powerful and sounds very classy when revved up. While it's no gas guzzler, I average 18 mpg wherever I go and that's not exactly great considering premium fuel can cost over $4 a gallon. But the car is so comfortable and the driver's post is excellent. Piloting this car is truly a pleasure. Styling is gorgeous! Report Abuse