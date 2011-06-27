  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 E-Class
5.0
1 reviews
Pros
Cons

Best E-class wagon so far

Jim Rooney, 10/20/2007
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've owned Mercedes E-class wagons since my first purchase back in 2000 when a bought an E320 wagon. That car was great, then I purchased a 2004 E320 wagon, better but not excellent, then came my E350 4MATIC. It has so many options to choose from that the tested price went from a 55k MSRP to a 66,000 dollar family mover. It has a much more powerful engine and handles much better too. Also it offers equal amounts of gas mileage although it weighs more and has a more powerful engine. It has 270 hp and is all this 2 ton car needs to reach 60 mph in 7 seconds. Has the same horsepower as my wife's Lexus ES350 yet weighs 550 lbs more and still has the same acceleration times. Very great car!

